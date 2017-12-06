Gluten is a type of protein found in grains including wheat, barley, spelt and rye.

Celiac disease is a disorder in which eating gluten triggers an immune response in the body, causing inflammation and damage to the small intestine.

It’s estimated that celiac disease affects nearly 1% of the population in the United States ( 1 ).

Celiac disease is a serious condition that can cause a host of negative symptoms, including digestive issues and nutritional deficiencies.

These are the 9 most common signs and symptoms of celiac disease.