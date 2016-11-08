The source of the 8×8 rule has not been confirmed ( 1 ).

One theory suggests it may have originated in 1945, when one research organization released a report stating that the average person needs to consume 1 ml of water per calorie of food they consume.

For someone eating a diet of 2,000 calories per day, this adds up to 2,000 ml (roughly 64 oz), or eight 8-oz glasses.

But the report also declared that much of this water could be obtained from foods you consume.

Another probable origin of the 8×8 rule is the work of a nutritionist named Dr. Frederick Stare. He coauthored a book published in 1974 that recommended drinking six to eight glasses of water per day.

The book also pointed out that fruits and vegetables, as well as other beverages, are high in water.

However, this part of the story seems to have been neglected when information from this book spread to the public, researchers and health organizations.