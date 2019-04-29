You may wonder if it’s possible to lose weight while not giving up snacks.

If you choose healthy, whole-food options with a lot of protein and nutrients, snacks can be integral to weight loss. Some can even help keep you full throughout the day and limit your cravings for unhealthy foods.

Here are 29 healthy, weight-loss-friendly snacks to add to your diet.

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.