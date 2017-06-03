A high fiber intake stretches the stomach, slows its emptying rate and influences the release of fullness hormones ( 5 , 6).

In addition, fiber can ferment in the bowel. This produces short-chain fatty acids thought to further help promote feelings of fullness (7, 8).

In fact, a recent review reports that adding fiber-rich beans, peas, chickpeas and lentils to your meal can increase feelings of fullness by 31%, compared to equivalent meals that aren’t based on beans (9).

Fiber-rich whole grains can also help reduce hunger and keep you feeling full (7).

Eating an extra 14 grams of fiber each day may decrease your calorie intake by up to 10%. Over 3.8 months, this could lead to a loss of up to 4.2 lbs (1.9 kg) ( 10 ).

However, more recent reviews observe less dramatic effects. This may have to do with the different types of fiber studied ( 11 , 12 ).

More viscous types of fiber like pectins, beta-glucans and guar gum seem more filling than less viscous types of fiber ( 12 , 13 , 14).

What’s more, few negative effects have been linked to high-fiber diets. Fiber-rich foods often contain many other beneficial nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and helpful plant compounds ( 11 , 12 ).

Therefore, opting for a diet containing sufficient fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds can also promote long-term health.