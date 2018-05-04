If you have concerns about your waistline, you should not use this article as an excuse to give up.

While you can’t fully control the way your body works, you can learn how to control your eating habits and change your lifestyle.

Unless there is some medical condition getting in your way, it is within your power to control your weight.

It often takes hard work and a drastic lifestyle change, but many people do succeed in the long run despite having the odds stacked against them.

The point of this article is to open people’s minds to the fact that something other than individual responsibility plays a role in the obesity epidemic.

The fact is that modern eating habits and food culture must be changed to be able to reverse this problem on a global scale.

The idea that it is all caused by a lack of willpower is exactly what food producers want you to believe, so they can continue their marketing in peace.