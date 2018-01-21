The cochlear nerve, also known as the acoustic nerve, is the sensory nerve that transfers auditory information from the cochlea (auditory area of the inner ear) to the brain. It is one of the many pieces that make up the auditory system, which enables effective hearing.

The function of the cochlear nerve begins when sound vibrations hit the eardrum (tympanic membrane). By hitting the eardrum, those vibrations are converted into electrical signals that the cochlear nerve carries to the brain.

The cochlear nerve can be affected with many different disorders and diseases. These diseases can damage the nerves in the auditory system, causing the loss of hearing. Treatment of this hearing loss usually involves the use of hearing aids in the form of cochlear implants. Cochlear implants are a very effective treatment because they often manage to restore a significant portion of lost hearing capability.