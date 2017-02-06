Food poisoning can be serious Foodborne illness, or food poisoning, affects about one in six Americans every year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that of these cases, there are 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths annually. You can get food poisoning when your food carries dangerous germs or toxins. Salmonella is the most common known cause of hospitalization due to food poisoning in the United States with over 19,000 cases per year . This pathogen, along with others, can get into your food through: improper food handling

unsafe practices on farms

contamination during manufacturing or distributing

contamination in stores Read about the biggest foodborne outbreaks in recent U.S. history, and learn how to recognize food poisoning and protect yourself from it.

Botulism outbreaks Share on Pinterest Symptoms of botulism usually begin 18 to 36 hours after exposure and include: difficulty swallowing or speaking

blurry vision

abdominal pain

muscle weakness

paralysis Treatment for this condition requires hospitalization and includes antitoxins and supportive care. 1977: Trini & Carmen’s hot sauce One of the largest botulism outbreaks in U.S. history occurred in Pontiac, Michigan. Customers of Mexican restaurant Trini & Carmen’s reported symptoms of food poisoning in March. The source was tracked to hot sauce made from improperly home-canned jalapeño peppers. Within days, the restaurant was closed and jars of contaminated peppers were seized. No were reported deaths, but 58 people became ill. 2015: Home-canned potatoes According to the CDC , the largest botulism outbreak in the last 40 years occurred in Fairfield County, Ohio, in 2015. The outbreak caused 29 people to become ill and one death due to respiratory failure. The source was traced back to improperly home-canned potatoes used to make potato salad for a church potluck picnic.

Hepatitis A infections from food contamination Share on Pinterest Hepatitis A is a liver disease. Its symptoms may include: fever

jaundice

dark urine

abdominal pain

joint paint

vomiting

loss of appetite There’s no specific treatment for hepatitis A, but your doctor may recommend rest, high fluid intake, and nutrition. In order to decrease outbreaks, the CDC recommends the hepatitis A vaccine for all children 12 months and older and for certain adults. 1997: Frozen strawberries In Calhoun County, Michigan, an outbreak of hepatitis A affected 153 people . The outbreak was linked to frozen strawberries. The contaminated berries were for a federal school lunch program and distributed to schools across six states. 2003: Chi-Chi’s salsa and chili con queso The largest outbreak of hepatitis A happened at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant in Monaca, Pennsylvania. It caused the death of three people and about 555 people caught the virus. This prompted the health department to provide hepatitis A vaccinations and post-exposure antibodies. The outbreak was traced to contaminated green onions imported from Mexico, used in the restaurant’s salsa and chili con queso. The restaurant chain is no longer operating. 2016: Tropical Smoothie Cafe drinks An outbreak of hepatitis A at Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurants affected nine states. The CDC reported that 143 people became ill after drinking smoothies made with frozen strawberries imported from Egypt. Of these, 56 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported from the outbreak.