We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

What is viral gastroenteritis? Viral gastroenteritis is an inflammation of your stomach and intestines caused by one of any number of viruses. Also known as the stomach flu, viral gastroenteritis affects people throughout the world. This highly contagious illness spreads through close contact with people who are infected or through contaminated food or water. It can easily spread in close quarters, such as: child care facilities

schools

nursing homes

cruise ships Different viruses can cause the illness, each with their own peak season. The most common viruses include norovirus and rotavirus. There are steps you can take to lower your chances of contracting the viruses that cause viral gastroenteritis. These include frequent hand-washing and avoiding contaminated water and food products. Most people make a full recovery in two or three days, with no lasting side effects.

How is viral gastroenteritis diagnosed? Most of the time, a medical history and physical exam is the basis for diagnosis, especially if there’s evidence that the virus is spreading through your community. Your doctor may also order a stool sample to test for the type of virus or to find out if your illness is caused by a parasitic or bacterial infection.

What’s the long-term outlook? Viral gastroenteritis generally resolves without medical treatment within two or three days. Most people fully recover with no lasting side effects.