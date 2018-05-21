We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

For an overview of some nursing specialties, read on to learn about 25 types of nurses that work with different groups in a variety of settings.

There are also several paths to becoming a nurse. Many nurses start by getting either an Associate of Science in Nursing or Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Some go on to pursue graduate degrees or certifications in specialized areas of medicine.

When you think of a nurse, you might imagine the person who leads you into a room when you go to see your doctor. They take your vital signs, such as your blood pressure and body temperature , and ask questions about your symptoms and overall health. But there are dozens of types of nurses, each with a unique role or area of expertise.

1. Pediatric registered nurse. Pediatric nurses work in the pediatric department of hospitals or in pediatricians’ offices. They care for infants, children, and adolescents with a range of medical needs.

2. NICU nurse. NICU nurses work in the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital. They care for newborns and premature infants.

3. Labor and delivery nurse. These nurses work directly with women throughout the birthing process. They perform many important tasks, including administering epidurals or other medications, timing contractions, and showing new mothers how to do everything from changing a diaper to feeding a baby.

4. PICU nurse. PICU nurses work in the pediatric intensive care unit caring for babies, children, and teens with a variety of serious medical conditions. They administer medicine, track vital signs, and provide support to ill children and their families.

5. Perinatal nurse. Perinatal nurses are specially trained nurses who work with women through pregnancy, birth, and the first months of their infants’ lives. They focus on encouraging healthy pregnancies and supporting new families.

6. Lactation consultant. Lactation consultants are nurses who are trained to teach new mothers how to breastfeed their babies. They also help them overcome any issues, such as pain or poor latching, that might make breastfeeding difficult.

7. Neonatal nurse. Neonatal nurses work with newborns during their first weeks of life.

8. Developmental disability nurse. Developmental disability nurses work to assist children and adults with disabilities, such as Down syndrome or autism. Some provide home care, while others work in schools or other settings.

9. Certified nurse midwife. Nurse midwives provide prenatal care to pregnant women. They may also assist in the birthing process and provide care for newborns.

10. Pediatric endocrinology nurse. Pediatric endocrinology nurses help children with a variety of endocrine disorders, including diabetes and thyroid disorders. They often work with children and teenagers with delayed physical and mental development.