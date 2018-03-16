Living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase your risk for other health conditions, including cardiovascular disease (CVD). This is because elevated blood glucose (also known as blood sugar) may damage blood vessels and nerves, which can in turn lead to high blood pressure and narrowed arteries — both risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Even when blood glucose is well-managed, other health factors that contribute to T2D can also increase risk for heart disease.

CVD impacts people with T2D two to four times more than the general population. That’s why it’s especially important for people living with type 2 diabetes to be proactive in managing their heart health. Take this brief self-assessment to become more aware of the major risk factors for CVD and get tips for what you can to do boost heart health.