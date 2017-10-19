What does sodium have to do with your risk of type 2 diabetes? It’s well-known that a poor diet, inactivity, and obesity are all associated with type 2 diabetes. Some people think that the amount of sodium you consume also plays a role. But in reality, eating too much sodium doesn’t directly cause diabetes. The relationship between salt and diabetes is more complex. Sodium is responsible for controlling the balance of fluids in your body and helps maintain a normal blood volume and blood pressure. Consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure, resulting in fluid retention. This can cause swelling in the feet and other health issues that are very harmful to people with diabetes. If you have diabetes or prediabetes, the amount of sodium you consume can worsen your condition by causing hypertension (high blood pressure). Those with diabetes or prediabetes are at a greater risk of high blood pressure, which can make a person more susceptible to heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

What foods have salt in them? While many natural foods contain salt, most Americans consume sodium through table salt, which is added during cooking or processing. The average American consumes 5 or more teaspoons of salt daily, which is about 20 times as much salt than what’s needed by the body. The saltiest foods are those that are processed or canned. Foods sold in restaurants or as fast food also tend to be very salty. Here are some common high-sodium foods: meat, fish, or poultry that’s been cured, canned, salted, or smoked, including: bacon, cold cuts, ham, frankfurters, sausage, sardines, caviar, and anchovies

frozen dinners and breaded meats, including pizza, burritos, and chicken nuggets

canned meals, including baked beans, chili, ravioli, soups, and spam

salted nuts

canned vegetables, stocks, and broths with salt added

boullion cubes and powdered soup mixes

buttermilk

cheeses, cheese spreads, and cheese sauces

cottage cheese

salted-top bread and rolls

self-rising flour, biscuits, pancake and waffle mixes, and quick breads

salted crackers, pizza, and croutons

processed, packaged mixes for mashed potatoes, rice, pasta, hash browns, tater tots, potatoes au gratin, and stuffing

canned vegetable juices

pickles and pickled vegetables, olives, and sauerkraut

vegetables prepared with bacon, ham, or salted pork

premade pasta, tomato sauces, and salsa

seasoned ramen mixes

soy sauce, seasoning salt, salad dressings, and marinades

salted butter, margarine, or vegan spreads

instant cakes and puddings

large amounts of mustard and ketchup

softened water

Finding sodium levels on nutrition labels If you have type 2 diabetes, it’s important to regulate your salt intake. Keep it at less than 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day. People with hypertension should consume less than 1,500 mg per day. When shopping for food or eating out, it’s important to read labels and menus. By law, food companies are required to put sodium counts on their labels, and many restaurants do so on their menus. Look for low-sodium foods, which are foods containing 140 mg of salt per serving or less. There are also many sodium-free foods out there to replace those you consume that contain a lot of salt. Some examples include unsalted canned vegetables, salt-free chips and rice cakes, and salt-free juices. Some good low-sodium alternatives to the high-sodium foods listed above include: meats, poultry, and fish that are fresh or frozen without additives

eggs and egg substitutes, without additives

low-sodium peanut butter

dried peas and beans (as an alternative to canned)

low-sodium canned fish

drained, water or oil-packed canned fish or poultry

ice cream, ice milk, milk, and yogurt

low-sodium cheeses, cream cheese, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella

unsalted breads, bagels, and rolls

muffins and most cereals

all rice and pasta, if you don’t add salt when cooking

low-sodium corn or flour tortillas and noodles

low-sodium crackers and breadsticks

unsalted popcorn, chips, and pretzels

fresh or frozen vegetables, without sauce

low-sodium canned vegetables, sauces, and juices

fresh potatoes and unsalted potato products such as french fries

low-salt or unsalted fruit and vegetable juices

dried, fresh, frozen, and canned fruit

low-sodium canned and powdered soups, broths, stocks, and bouillon

homemade soup, without added salt

vinegar

unsalted butter, margarine, or vegan spread

vegetable oils, and low-sodium sauces and salad dressings

mayonnaise

desserts made without salt But be aware that many foods labeled “no sodium” and “low sodium” contain high amounts of potassium salt substitutes. If you’re on a low-potassium diet, you should check with your doctor first before eating such foods. And many low-sodium foods may also be high in carbohydrates such as sugars and fat, which many people with prediabetes and diabetes should avoid so they don’t worsen their condition. Foods containing 400 mg or more of salt are considered high-sodium foods. When you’re shopping, look for the word sodium, but also “salt brine” and “monosodium glutamate.” Avoid these foods.

How can you reduce sodium intake when cooking? When cooking, you can reduce your sodium intake by being creative with your cooking. Eat at home more often, because it’s harder to control the amount of salt in the prepared foods you purchase outside your home. And try to cook from scratch, as unprocessed foods usually contain less sodium than those that are partially prepared or completely prepared. Replace the salt you’d normally use for cooking with other kinds of spices that don’t contain salt. Some flavorful alternatives include: garlic

ginger

herbs

lemon

vinegar

pepper Be sure to check that the spices and spice mixes you purchase don’t contain extra salt. And don’t use softened water for drinking or cooking, as it contains added salt. Lastly, be proactive by removing the saltshaker from the table where you eat.