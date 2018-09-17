What are transfusion reactions? If you’ve experienced severe blood loss or low blood levels, a blood transfusion can help restore the blood you’ve lost. It’s a routine procedure that adds donated blood to your own. Blood transfusions can be lifesaving. However, it’s important that the blood is accurately matched to your blood type. If the blood type is not a match, you can experience a transfusion reaction. These reactions are rare, but they can be harmful to your kidneys and lungs. In some cases they can be life threatening.

What is the transfusion process? Your doctor may recommend a blood transfusion if you’ve lost blood or are not producing enough blood. This can be due to: illness

surgery

cancer

infection

burns

injury

other medical conditions Blood transfusions are most commonly done for blood components, such as red blood cells, platelets, or plasma. Before a blood transfusion, a medical provider will draw your blood. This sample will be sent to a laboratory for typing and crossmatching. Typing is when the lab determines blood type. Crossmatching is testing to determine if your blood is compatible with a donor’s blood of the same type. A number of blood types exist, including: A positive

A negative

O positive

O negative

B positive

B negative

AB positive

AB negative Knowing your blood type is important because red blood cells contain antigens, or protein markers, corresponding to these blood types. If a laboratory gives you the wrong type of blood, your immune system will detect any foreign proteins on the red blood cells of the wrong blood type and attempt to destroy them. Blood banks have thorough testing processes to make sure blood is safe and correctly typed for use. A doctor or nurse will explain any risks of blood transfusions to you and will closely monitor you while you’re receiving the blood.

What causes the transfusion reaction? Antibodies in the recipient’s blood can attack the donor blood if the two are not compatible. If the recipient’s immune system attacks the red blood cells of the donor, it is called a hemolytic reaction. You can have an allergic reaction to a blood transfusion as well. These symptoms can include hives and itching. This reaction type is often treated with antihistamines. Another transfusion reaction type is the transfusion related acute lung injury (TRALI). This reaction may occur when donor plasma contains antibodies that cause damage to the immune cells in the lungs. This lung damage results in fluid buildup in the lungs and can severely limit the ability of the lungs to supply oxygen to the body. This reaction usually occurs within six hours of receiving blood. In rare instances, bacteria may be present in the donated blood. Giving this contaminated blood to a recipient can lead to infection, shock, and death. A transfusion reaction can also occur if a person receives too much blood. This is known as transfusion-associated circulatory overload (TACO). Having too much blood can overload your heart, forcing it to work harder to pump blood through your body and resulting in fluid buildup in the lungs. You also can experience iron overload due to too much iron from donor blood. This can damage your heart and liver over many transfusions.

Lowering your risk for a transfusion reaction Blood banks make every effort to screen and test blood. A sample of recipient blood is often mixed with potential donor blood to ensure compatibility. Before the blood is given to you, the blood label and your identity will be thoroughly checked. This ensures the doctor or nurse is giving the proper blood products to the right recipient.