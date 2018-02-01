SIDS doesn’t have a known cause and, therefore, isn’t preventable. But SIDS does have many known risk factors. While some of the risks can’t be avoided, many can be avoided or reduced.

The most critical risk factor is placing babies under the age of 1 to sleep on their stomach or side. That’s why the most important thing you can do to reduce the risk of SIDS is to lay your baby on their back whenever you’re putting them to sleep for the night or a nap.

Another step in the prevention of SIDS is to put your baby to sleep with a pacifier even if it eventually falls out of the baby’s mouth. However — use only the pacifier. The pacifier should not be on a cord around your baby’s neck, or attached to the baby’s clothing, bedding, or a stuffed animal.

If you’re breastfeeding, you may want to wait until your baby is feeding easily before using a pacifier. This usually takes about a month or so.

There are other ways to reduce the risk of SIDS. Some of these include the following:

Don’t smoke or use alcohol or illicit drugs during pregnancy or after birth.

Don’t let anyone smoke in your home or around your baby.

Get regular prenatal care during your pregnancy.

Keep your baby close to you when they are sleeping — in the same room, but not in the same bed.

Avoid co-sleeping (bed sharing) with your baby or letting them sleep with other children or adults.

Remove toys, bumper pads, blankets, and pillows from the crib when putting your baby down to sleep.

Avoid overwrapping (swaddling) your baby when putting them down to sleep.

Use a safety-approved crib mattress and place a fitted sheet over it.

Breastfeed your baby to help reduce the risk of SIDS.

Don’t rely on baby monitors or devices that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS. They don’t work and may have safety issues.