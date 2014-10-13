Understanding complementary and alternative treatments for stroke Blocked arteries, ruptured blood vessels, or blood clots can cause a stroke. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) may help with stroke prevention and recovery. Examples of CAM treatments include massage, dietary supplements, or acupuncture to manage stress. According to a 50-year study of strokes in India, where strokes are more common than in Western countries, managing the risk factors of stroke was the best option for prevention. One-third of the participants made education and lifestyle changes to control their risk factors. These changes proved to be the most effective way to prevent another stroke in this group. Evidence doesn’t suggest that CAM treatments are better than medical treatments. In fact, CAM treatments haven’t been as well-studied as standard therapies. So CAM treatments shouldn’t replace any treatments your doctor has prescribed. If you think you’re having a stroke, call 911 or your local emergency services. But adding CAM treatments to your healthcare routine may help you reach health goals. For example, it may help lower your blood pressure faster. Check with your doctor first before trying CAM treatments.

Ways to start moving Yoga is a good option for low-impact exercise. According to the Harvard Health Blog, research findings suggest that yoga may improve stroke recovery, especially for people with balance issues or fear of falling. Yoga promotes smooth physical movements, improved breathing, and mental focus that may have been lost after a stroke. Another popular exercise for stroke prevention and recovery is tai chi. Tai chi is a Chinese exercise consisting of slow and graceful movements practiced in a semi-squatting position. Research from 2015 showed that tai chi helps improve body balance and reduces depression and anxiety. In 2017, many of those same researchers published a study suggesting that tai chi has a role as a protective measure against ischemic stroke in older adults.

Don’t stress out High levels of stress are linked to a significantly increased risk of stroke, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Learn relaxation techniques to reduce tension in your mind and body. Massages Massages can help increase blood flow to an affected area, especially for stroke-related muscle problems. In one study, massages decreased pain, increased health, and improved movement after stroke. A few studies in China also found that external counterpulsation (ECP) treatments might encourage recovery in people who’ve had an ischemic stroke. ECP treatments involve wrapping cuffs around the hips, thighs, and calves. These cuffs inflate and deflate, creating a massage-like sensation and helping blood flow to the brain. Researchers at the S.H. Ho Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke Centre in Hong Kong found that one-hour ECP treatments for 35 days increased blood pressure by 13 percent, heart function by 74 percent, and blood flow to the brain by 9 percent. Other techniques Other ways you can relax include: aromatherapy

fun hobbies, such as reading or playing board games

positive self-talk

meditation

getting enough rest

Benefits of acupuncture Acupuncture involves a practitioner inserting small needles into specific points of the body. It’s known to help ease pain and manage other muscle problems affected by stroke. A similar therapy is acupressure, which uses pressure instead of needles on the same points as acupuncture. There isn’t enough scientific evidence on acupuncture’s effectiveness for stroke prevention. But some research has revealed overall improvements in people’s quality of life, including positive effects on mobility. Acupuncture is considered safe when an experienced and licensed practitioner applies it. Check your acupuncturist’s certifications if you’re interested in this therapy. A licensed acupuncturist will have a Master of Acupuncture, Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, or Doctor of Oriental Medicine certification. Look for the title licensed acupuncturist (LAc) too. Licensed acupuncturists have the training and skills to use acupuncture for health issues, such as: certain chronic diseases

pain

rehabilitation

injured muscles You can check your doctor’s certification by searching for their membership in the American Academy of Medical Acupuncturists (AAMA) or the American Board of Medical Acupuncture (ABMA).