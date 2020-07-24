Why do older adults need more sleep? Sleep disorders are fairly common in older adults. As you get older, sleep patterns and habits change. As a result, you may: have trouble falling asleep

sleep fewer hours

wake up frequently in the night or early morning

get less quality sleep This can lead to health concerns like increased risk for falling and daytime fatigue. Many older people report trouble maintaining a good night’s rest, not so much falling asleep. Most studies conclude that behavioral therapies are preferable to medications, which can have unwanted side effects like nausea. Talk to your doctor if you or someone you know has trouble sleeping. You may see benefits from lifestyle changes or medication, depending on the cause.

How are sleep disorders diagnosed? To make a diagnosis, your doctor will ask about your symptoms and conduct a physical examination. This is to look for any underlying conditions. Your doctor may also ask you to complete a sleep diary for one to two weeks to learn more about your sleeping patterns. If your doctor suspects a primary sleep disorder, they will send you for a polysomnogram, or a sleep study. Sleep study A sleep study is usually done at night in a sleep lab. You should be able to sleep as you normally would at home. A technician will place sensors on you to monitor your: body movement

breathing

snoring or other noises

heart rate

brain activity You may also have a finger device to measure the oxygen in your blood. The technician will watch you through a video camera in the room. You can talk to them if you need any help. During your sleep, the devices will continuously record your information on a graph. Your doctor will use this to diagnose if you have a sleep disorder.

How therapy helps sleep disorders For older adults, it’s recommended to use nonpharmaceutical treatments like behavioral therapy first. This is because older adults tend to already be taking multiple medications. Therapy can happen over six weeks or longer and include sleep education, stimulus control, and time in bed restrictions. A randomized controlled trial showed that cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) largely improved sleep quality for people with insomnia. The study suggests that CBT is more effective because it helps target the quality of sleep rather than the transition into sleeping. You can develop good sleeping habits by: going to bed and waking up at the same time each day

using the bed only for sleep and sex, not other activities like work

doing quiet activities, like reading, before bed

avoiding bright lights before bed

keeping a soothing and comfortable bedroom environment

avoiding naps If you have trouble falling asleep within 20 minutes, you may want to try getting up and doing something before going back to bed. Forcing sleep may make falling asleep harder. A study about managing sleep disorders in older adults also suggests: limiting liquid before bed

avoiding caffeine and alcohol

eating three to four hours before bedtime

exercising regularly, but not right before bedtime

taking a warm bath to relax If these changes aren’t enough, then your doctor may recommend medication. Read on to learn more about sleeping pills and other medical treatments.

Which medicines help with sleep disorders? If you have underlying diseases that are interfering with your sleep, your doctor may prescribe medications. Medication shouldn’t replace good sleeping habits. Melatonin Melatonin, a synthetic hormone, helps induce sleep faster and restores your sleep-wake cycle. The Mayo Clinic recommends 0.1 to 5 milligrams two hours before bedtime for several months if you have insomnia. But melatonin doesn’t improve the quality of sleep. Sleeping pills and side effects Sleeping medications may help ease the symptoms of your sleep disorder, especially as a supplement to good sleep habits. Your doctor may be able to recommend what drugs will work best for you and how long you should take them, depending on the cause of your insomnia. It’s recommended to only take sleeping pills on a short-term basis. This means less than two to three weeks for benzodiazepine drugs like Triazolam and only six to eight weeks for nonbenzodiazepine drugs (Z-drugs) like zolpidem, or Ambien. Sleeping pills:

are good for short-term use to reset sleep cycle

are helpful for a good night’s sleep

can have minimal withdrawal symptoms with proper care Sleeping pills:

can increase risk of falls

can cause sleep-related activities like sleep-driving

dependence may occur with long-term use Long-term use of sleeping pills can cause complications, especially in older adults. Other common side effects of benzodiazepines and Z-drugs include: headaches

dizziness

nausea

fatigue

drowsiness You should avoid drinking alcohol while taking sleeping pills. Other medical treatments Other medical treatments include: continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device to treat sleep apnea

antidepressants to treat insomnia

dopamine agents for restless leg syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder

iron replacement therapy for restless leg symptoms Sleep remedies include over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamines, which induce drowsiness. But tolerance to antihistamines can build up in three days. Talk to your doctor before taking any OTC medications. They may interact negatively with medications you’re already taking.