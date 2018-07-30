Share on Pinterest Skin cancer refers to any cancer that begins in your skin. It may develop on any part of your skin and can spread to nearby tissues and organs if the disease advances. There are two main types of skin cancer: Keratinocyte cancer develops in skin cells called keratinocytes. It has two main subtypes, basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

Kaposi’s sarcoma

cutaneous (skin) lymphoma

skin adnexal tumors

other types of sarcomas These types account for less than 1 percent of all skin cancers.

What are the types of skin cancer? Share on Pinterest Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. More people receive skin cancer diagnoses each year in the United States than all other cancers combined, including breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancer. Each case of skin cancer is considered unique if a doctor believes it’s a separate cancer. A person may have multiple different types — and cases — of skin cancer. Each year, more than 3 million Americans are affected by BCC or SCC, estimates the American Academy of Dermatology. Having one skin cancer diagnosis puts you at a higher risk for having another, too, but there are preventive measures you can take. Here are the main types of skin cancer: Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) BCC is the most common type of skin cancer. More than 4 million cases of BCC are diagnosed in the United States each year, estimates the Skin Cancer Foundation. This makes it the most common form of all cancers in the United States. However, death from BCC isn’t common. About 3,000 people die from BCC each year. BCC most frequently develops on areas often exposed to the sun. This includes the: neck

back

face

scalp

hands

arms However, BCC can also develop in skin areas that don’t get a lot of sun exposure. Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) More than 1 million cases of SCC are diagnosed in the United States each year, notes the Skin Cancer Foundation. SCC is responsible for about 15,000 deaths each year. SCC most commonly appears on areas of the body that are frequently exposed to the sun. SCC, like BCC, may also develop in places that don’t get a lot of sun exposure. For example, SCC can develop on the genitals, inside the mouth, and on the lip. Melanoma Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. It develops in the same skin cells that create moles. Because of this, melanoma is particularly dangerous. It can look like a harmless mole when it first develops. Fewer people develop melanoma than BCC or SCC. It accounts for only 1 percent of all skin cancer cases, estimates the American Cancer Society. It is, however, responsible for the majority of deaths. In 2018, melanoma will account for more than 91,000 new cases of skin cancer in the United States, notes the National Cancer Institute. More than 1 million Americans live with melanoma. Actinic keratosis (AK) AK is a less common type of skin cancer. It’s more accurately considered a precancer. Most people associate skin cancer with big, red bumps or brown spots. AK, on the other hand, presents as rough, dry, scaly patches that develop on skin that’s had frequent exposure to sun or artificial UV light, like tanning beds. The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can destroy delicate skin. Over time, AK can form. More than 58 million Americans have AK, estimates the Skin Cancer Foundation.

What are the risk factors for skin cancer? Some risk factors for skin cancer are controllable, meaning you can change them to protect yourself. Others aren’t controllable. This means you can’t change them — but you can practice proper preventive measures. Complexion Your skin color impacts your risk for developing skin cancer. Non-Latino Caucasians have the highest risk of developing skin cancer. People who have a greater number of moles are more likely to get skin cancer, too. The risk is even higher if you’re of non-Latino Caucasian descent and have moles, fair skin with either blonde or red hair, and either blue, green, or gray eyes. People with freckles are also more likely to have fair skin that burns easily. This increases their skin cancer risk. History of sunburn Too much UV exposure can burn your skin. A history of sunburns — especially burns that lead to blisters — will increase your risk of skin cancer, including melanoma. One blistering sunburn as a child or teen can double a person’s risk of melanoma, while five or more blistering sunburns before age 20 increases the risk for melanoma by 80 percent. Family history Having a family member with skin cancer, specifically BCC, means you’re at a higher risk for skin cancer. The risk is especially strong if a close relative, such as a parent, sibling, or child, has skin cancer. Health history Certain events can increase your risk for developing skin cancer. These include an exposure to certain chemicals, such as arsenic, industrial pollution, or coal. Having an autoimmune disease, such as lupus, increases your risk. Likewise, having had an organ transplant increases your risk of SCC 100 times. Tobacco use People who smoke or use chewing tobacco have a higher chance of developing SCC in the mouth or throat. Tanning beds People are more likely to develop skin cancer from using tanning beds than developing lung cancer from smoking. Tanning beds have been classified as “carcinogenic to humans” by the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. They note there’s a 75 percent increase in melanoma risk when indoor tanning beds have been used before age 30. History of skin cancer Once you’ve had one skin cancer, your risks for developing another increases. This is especially true if you had nonmelanoma skin cancer . Geography Where you live — specifically the elevation of where you live — can affect your risk of skin cancer. People who live or vacation at high altitudes or tropical climates are more likely to develop skin cancer. This is because UV rays are more powerful at higher altitudes. Medication Certain medications, like immunosuppressants, can increase your risk for skin cancer if you take them long term.

What are the symptoms of skin cancer? Symptoms of skin cancer can be easily confused — and are often overlooked — if you have a history of noncancerous moles, freckles, or growths. However, any change on your skin could be a potential cancer. Knowing the additional symptoms of skin cancer will help you know whether you’re in the clear or need to book an appointment with your doctor. What does skin cancer look like?

scaliness

bleeding or oozing from a skin spot

a sore that doesn’t heal in a normal time frame

spreading pigment

a mole with irregular borders

sudden tenderness, itchiness, or pain

a noticeable, fast-growing spot

Treatment options for skin cancer The goal of any skin cancer treatment is to remove the cancer before it has a chance to spread. If the skin cancer has spread to nearby tissues or organs, treating the cancer becomes more difficult. If it hasn’t spread, though, treating skin cancer is often very successful. Treatment options include: Surgery. Surgically removing the cancerous spot is a common option. In some cases, the spot can be removed easily in a doctor’s office. More advanced cases may require in-depth surgery.

Ways to prevent skin cancer You don’t have to avoid the sun completely to avoid skin cancer. Here are some tips to protect yourself: Avoid the sun at its peak. Keep out of the sun when the UVA and UVB rays are strongest. This happens between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Worldwide facts Despite doctors’ efforts, cases of skin cancer are still on the rise. According to the World Health Organization , 2 to 3 million cases nonmelanoma skin cancer are diagnosed each year across the globe. More than 132,000 cases of melanoma are diagnosed. Change in global climate is affecting skin cancer rates, too. Changes in the ozone layer mean more solar UV radiation is reaching Earth’s surface. Some experts estimate a 10 percent decrease in ozone levels could potentially lead to an additional 300,000 cases of nonmelanoma and 4,500 cases of melanoma.