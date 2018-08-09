Doctors diagnose autism in children by observing them at play and interacting with others.

There are specific developmental milestones that most children achieve by the time they’re 4 years old, such as having a conversation or telling a story.

If your 4-year-old has signs of autism, your doctor may refer you to a specialist for a more thorough examination.

These specialists will observe your child while they play, learn, and communicate. They’ll also interview you about behaviors you’ve noticed at home.

While the ideal age to diagnose and treat the symptoms of autism is age 3 and younger, the sooner your child receives treatment, the better.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), all states are required to provide an adequate education to school-age children with developmental issues.

Contact your local school district to find out what resources are available for preschool-age children. You can also take a look at this resource guide from Autism Speaks to see what services are available in your state.

Autism questionnaire

The Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT) is a screening tool that parents and caregivers can use to identify children who may have autism.

This questionnaire is usually used in toddlers up to 2 1/2 years old, but may still be valid in children up to 4 years old. It doesn’t offer a diagnosis, but it may give you an idea of where your child stands.

If your child’s score on this checklist suggests they may have autism, visit your child’s doctor or an autism specialist. They can confirm a diagnosis.

Keep in mind this questionnaire is often used for younger children. Your 4-year-old could fall into the normal range with this questionnaire and still have autism or another developmental disorder. It’s best to take them to their doctor.

Organizations like Autism Speaks offer this questionnaire online.