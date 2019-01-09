Quick facts

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States.

Guidelines don’t recommend HPV vaccines for pregnant women.

HPV is unlikely to cause complications during pregnancy.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a type of sexually transmitted infection (STI). Most types of HPV are transmitted through oral, vaginal, or anal sex.

HPV is very common. In fact, it’s the most common STI in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

About 80 percent of people will get HPV at some point in their lives. This is because there are over 150 different varieties of HPV. Many of them typically don’t cause any problems and will go away without treatment. Few people even find out they have it.

About 40 HPV strains can infect the genital tract. This may cause genital warts and cancer of these areas of the body:

To reduce the risk for cervical cancer due to HPV, an HPV vaccine was created to target specific HPV strains that are linked to cervical cancer. This vaccine isn’t recommended during pregnancy, however.

HPV usually doesn’t cause any issues in pregnancy. However, you should know about a few rare complications if you’re pregnant and have HPV.