The human papillomavirus (HPV) infects epithelial cells (surface cells) on the oral or genital mucous membranes and parts of the skin, such as the hands or feet. Any contact of those areas with a person who has the virus could lead to transmission.

It’s common among sexually active adults.

Approximately 79 million Americans have at least one type of HPV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At least 150 varieties of HPV exist.

Sometimes, the body can fight off the virus and rid itself of it in one to two years.

This isn’t always the case, though. Some types of HPV can cause serious health problems, such as skin warts and cancers.