Secondhand smoke refers to the fumes that are emitted when smokers use:

cigarettes

pipes

cigars

other tobacco products

Firsthand smoking and secondhand smoke both cause serious health effects. While directly smoking is worse, the two have similar adverse health effects.

Secondhand smoke is also called:

side-stream smoke

environmental smoke

passive smoke

involuntary smoke

Nonsmokers who inhale secondhand smoke are affected by chemicals contained in the smoke.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , there are over 7,000 chemicals found in tobacco smoke. In all, at least 69 are cancerous. Over 250 are harmful in other ways.

Fluids such as blood and urine in nonsmokers might test positive for nicotine, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde. The longer you’re exposed to secondhand smoke, the greater the risk you are of inhaling these toxic chemicals.

Exposure to secondhand smoke occurs anywhere someone might be smoking. These places can include:

bars

cars

homes

parties

recreational areas

restaurants

workplaces

As the public learns more about the harmful effects of smoking, overall smoking rates continue to go down among teens and adults. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , 58 million American nonsmokers are still exposed to secondhand smoke.

Overall, WHO estimates that 1.2 million premature deaths per year are related to secondhand smoke worldwide.

This is a serious health concern that can affect both adults and children who are exposed to secondhand smoke.

The only way to eliminate such risks is to stay away from tobacco smoke entirely.