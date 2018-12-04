Rheumatoid arthritis and gout are two different types of arthritis. They may have some symptoms in common, but they have different causes and require different treatment plans.

Rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that causes joints to become inflamed, stiff, painful, and swollen.

If left untreated, it can cause permanent damage that can interfere with your quality of life. According to the American College of Rheumatology, around 1.3 million Americans have RA.

RA is also a systemic disease. This means it can affect other organs of the body such as eyes, skin, lungs, and heart. People who have RA are at higher risk of heart disease than those who don’t.

Gout

Gout is an intensely painful type of arthritis that typically affects the big toe joint of the foot. It can also attack the top of the foot and ankle. Occasionally, it’s been known to attack other joints in the body.

The Greek philosopher-physician Hippocrates called gout the “arthritis of the rich” because it was historically associated with indulging in rich food and drink.