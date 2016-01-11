Overview Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that involves a rapid turnover of skin cells. People with psoriasis often find rough areas of painful irritation and silvery scales called plaques on various parts of their bodies. There’s no cure for this autoimmune disease, but treatments are available that can help ease psoriasis symptoms. These include home remedies to calm the skin, topical and oral medications, and light therapy. Keep reading to learn more about red light therapy (RLT) for psoriasis, including how it works and if it might be right for you.

What is red light therapy? RLT is a form of light therapy that uses light emitting diodes (LED) to treat conditions from acne to persistent wounds. Some people with psoriasis undergo light therapy with ultraviolet (UV) rays, but RLT doesn’t contain any UV rays. In a hospital setting, when RLT is combined with certain medication, it may be referred to as photodynamic therapy. You don’t necessarily need to see a doctor to test out RLT. There are various consumer products on the market aimed at cosmetic applications. Many tanning salons, like B-Tan Tanning in parts of Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, offer red light beds. These salons say that red light beds help reduce: cellulite

acne

scars

stretch marks

fine lines

wrinkles For more targeted RLT, you’ll need to see a dermatologist first.

How long has red light therapy been around? Scientists at National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Quantum Devices, Inc. (QDI) first discovered red light as a way to grow plants in space back in the early 1990s. Red LEDs produce light that’s 10 times brighter than the sun’s rays. They also learned that this intense light helps energy metabolism in plant cells and promotes growth and photosynthesis. From 1995 to 1998, the Marshall Space Flight Center challenged QDI to study red light for its potential application in medicine. In other words, they wanted to see if the red light that energized plant cells would work the same way on human cells. The primary focus of this research was to determine if RLT might affect certain conditions that impact astronauts. Specifically, the scientists wanted to see if RLT could help with muscle atrophy and bone density issues that arise from long periods of weightlessness. Wounds also heal slowly in space, so that was another key focus area of their studies.

Red light therapy and psoriasis A 2011 study in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology examined the effects of RLT versus blue light therapy for individuals with psoriasis. Participants had high-dose treatments three times per week for four consecutive weeks while applying a 10 percent salicylic acid solution to plaques. What were the results? Both the red and blue light therapies were effective in treating psoriasis. The difference between the two wasn’t significant for scaling and hardening of the skin. However, the blue light therapy did come ahead when treating erythema, or reddened skin. It’s important to remember that these treatments were done with high doses in a medical setting. The results may vary greatly if the therapy is performed at home or a salon or wellness center.

Risks and considerations RLT isn’t associated with any major risks. Still, you may want to speak with your doctor if you’re taking medications that increase your skin’s photosensitivity. There are several other types of light therapies that may help with psoriasis. Consider also asking your doctor about the following therapies: ultraviolet light B (UVB)

natural sunlight

psoralen and ultraviolet light A (PUVA)

laser treatments