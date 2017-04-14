Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) used to be known as “pre-leukemia,” or sometimes “smoldering leukemia.” MDS is a group of blood disorders that can cause you to have low levels of:

red blood cells

white blood cells

platelets

Symptoms of MDS can vary depending on which type (or types) of blood cells are affected. Many people with MDS have no symptoms, or only experience mild symptoms at first.

Possible MDS symptoms include:

1. Fatigue and shortness of breath

MDS can cause low levels of red blood cells, a condition known as anemia. Red blood cells are important because they carry oxygen and nutrients throughout your body.

Other symptoms of anemia include:

pale skin

lightheadedness, dizziness

cold hands and feet

general weakness

irregular heartbeat

headache

chest pain

Symptoms of anemia tend to get worse over time.

2. Unexplained bruising or pin-point spots

You may experience some skin symptoms if MDS causes thrombocytopenia, or low levels of platelets. Platelets are an important component of your blood that enable it to clot. Problems with blood clotting can cause bleeding into your skin, leading to unexplained red, brown, or purple bruises, known as purpura, or red or purple pinpoint spots, known as petechiae.

These pinpoint spots may be raised or flat on the skin. They usually aren’t itchy or painful, but they stay red even if you press on them.

3. Bleeding easily

Low platelet levels can cause you to bleed easily, even after just a minor bump or scrape. You may also experience spontaneous nosebleeds or bleeding gums, especially after dental work.

4. Frequent infections and fever

Frequent infections and fever may be caused by low levels of white blood cells, also known as neutropenia. A low white blood cell count is known as leukopenia. White blood cells are an important part of your immune system, helping your body fight off infection.

5. Bone pain

If MDS becomes severe, it can cause bone pain.