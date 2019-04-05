Antibiotics can relieve symptoms and may cure gonorrhea infections, as long as they’re taken as prescribed. Treatment will begin as soon as a diagnosis is made.

Genital gonorrhea

For non-pregnant women with gonorrhea infections affecting the cervix, urethra, or rectum, the CDC recommends the simultaneous use of these drugs:

ceftriaxone, 250 milligrams (mg), injected into the muscle as a single dose

azithromycin (Zithromax), 1 g, a single dose taken orally

If ceftriaxone isn’t available include, the recommended alternative treatment is:

cefixime (Suprax), 400 mg, a single dose taken orally

azithromycin (Zithromax), 1 g, a single dose taken orally

Ceftriaxone and cefixime both belong to a class of antibiotics known as cephalosporins.

Oral gonorrhea

Gonorrhea infections that affect the throat are more difficult to treat than those that affect the genital area. Although the same medications are recommended for treating oral gonorrhea infections, they tend to be less effective.

A doctor may perform a throat culture five to seven days after treatment begins. This can help them determine whether the infection is gone. Prolonged treatment is necessary if the infection doesn’t go away within a few days.

Did you know? Fluoroquinolone antibiotics, such as ciprofloxacin (Cipro) and ofloxacin (Floxin), are no longer recommended for gonorrhea treatment. Spectinomycin, another antibiotic sometimes recommended for the treatment of gonorrhea, is no longer available in the United States.