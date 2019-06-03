Introduction

The flu is an illness caused by a flu virus, and it can affect your nose, throat, and lungs. The flu is different than the common cold and requires a different remedy. Tamiflu is one prescription drug used to treat or prevent the flu.

When you’re pregnant, there are special considerations when it comes to using a drug. Is it safe for you to take? Is it really important to control your flu during pregnancy? What are the side effects of this drug for you and your growing baby?

You may have a lot of questions because you’re taking care of two now, and we have the answers.