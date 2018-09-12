Preeclampsia is a condition that commonly presents in pregnancy, but can occur postpartum in some cases. It causes high blood pressure and possible organ failure.

It more commonly occurs after week 20 of pregnancy and can happen in women who didn’t have high blood pressure before pregnancy. It can lead to serious complications with you and your baby that can sometimes be fatal.

If left untreated in the mother, preeclampsia can lead to liver or kidney failure and potential cardiovascular problems in the future. It can also lead to a condition called eclampsia, which can cause seizures in the mother. The most severe outcome is stroke, which may lead to permanent brain damage or even maternal death.

For your baby, it can prevent them from receiving enough blood, giving your baby less oxygen and food, leading to slower development in the womb, a low birth weight, premature birth, and rarely stillbirth.