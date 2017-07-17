Staying healthy and fit when you’re pregnant is one of the best things you can do for yourself and your baby. Even if you have morning sickness or other discomforts of early pregnancy, getting up and moving around will often help you feel better. You should rest when you need to rest, however.

Exercise will also help you regulate weight gain, prepare you for bearing more weight, and get you in shape for childbirth. It’s good for mood and sleep, too.

You probably aren’t noticing many major bodily changes yet, other than feeling like you need a little more rest. The most important rules for first trimester exercise are to pay attention to those new limits on your energy and to avoid falls. Make sure your doctor knows what exercise you’re undertaking, and talk to them about anything new you start.

Now is a good time to add a low-impact exercise that you’ll be able to do as your pregnancy progresses. For example, if you run for exercise three times a week now, substitute one session of water exercise for one weekly run during your first trimester. That way, you’ve got a head start on water workouts if and when you give up running.