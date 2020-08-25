Understanding your own biology can be particularly helpful if you’re trying to conceive. And today, technology can make tracking your cycle and fertility days so much easier. We rounded up the year’s best fertility apps based on their useful content, excellent reviews, and consistent reliability.

Clue Period Tracker, Ovulation iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Android rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Take the guesswork out of your menstrual cycle with Clue, a period tracker app that uses science and research to dive into your personal biology. If you’re trying to conceive, the app can help you plan for pregnancy with its ovulation calculator and fertility predictions. You can also log your basal body temperature for more accurate information.

Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases This smart, simple app tracks your period, ovulation, and fertility. Featuring reliable fertility and ovulation calendars, the app uses machine learning for improved accuracy. Flo also notifies you about favorable days for conception; tracks your cycle, period, and PMS symptoms; and presents all of your data in handy charts.

Glow Cycle & Fertility Tracker iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Take control of your reproductive health with high-quality information to help you conceive. Use Glow to track your cycle with the ovulation calculator, and record symptoms, sexual activity, and day-to-day moods so you can optimize your chances of getting pregnant.

Fertility Friend FF App iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases With an advanced ovulation calendar and period tracker, Fertility Friend offers useful insights into your fertility. The app uses your data to create a personalized fertility chart with tips and analysis into trying to conceive. Plus, it will alert you on ovulation days.

Ovia Fertility & Cycle Tracker iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Android rating: 4.7 stars Price: Free The Ovia app uses a unique algorithm for accurate period and fertile window predictions, no matter how irregular your cycle. Health summaries and statistics offer useful details, like your average cycle length, period length, top symptoms, days of intercourse, and more. You can also check trends and insights on customized fertility charts.

Natural Cycles – Birth Control iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases This intelligent birth control app identifies ovulation by analyzing your basal body temperature. Learn about your own cycle, with daily updates that tell you where you are in your cycle, when you’re in the fertile phase, when ovulation is detected and predicted, and when to expect a period.

Period Tracker by GP Apps iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Featuring a simple, cute interface, the Period Tracker app tracks predicted ovulation, the 8-day “fertile window,” and your cycle days — right on the home screen. You can also track menstrual symptoms, weight, temperature, and moods, and look for patterns in the app’s beautiful and comprehensive charts.

Period Tracker Health Calendar iPhone rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases With a simple, discreet interface, this app makes it easy to track your cycle and get feedback about predicted periods and fertility days. Browse graphs for fertility, temperature, weight, moods, symptoms, period duration, and cycle length, and personalize your experience with a series of themes and fonts.

Ovulation Calendar & Fertility Android rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free This app makes it easy to know exactly when you’re most (and least) likely to get pregnant using the STM approach (sympto-thermal methods), which uses your body temperature, presence of cervical mucus, and the day you’re at in your ovulation calendar. The app also uses your health data to make the predictions more accurate and provides a huge database of articles about fertility, menstruation, and much more.

Eve Period Tracker iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.4 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases Eve is the be-all end-all app when it comes to fertility, sex, and your health. With a 28-day ovulation calendar, plenty of tools to log your sexual experiences (whether or not they involve actual intercourse), and a mood tracker, Eve gives you what you need to see your fertility in the context of your entire experience of your sexuality, taking away the sometimes cold calculus that seems to go into tracking your ovulation and menstruation.

Bellabeat Period Diary iPhone rating: 4.7 stars Android rating: 4.5 stars Price: Free Bellabeat gives you exactly what you need for keeping track of your ovulation and all the symptoms and moods that come along with it throughout the month. You can also export your data at any time to share with family, friends, or your healthcare provider when you need the data to make decisions about your health.

Cycles iPhone rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases It’s not enough sometimes just to know the details about your ovulation and menstruation cycles. Sometimes, you want to dive deep into your own data in the framework of the science around fertility itself, and this app gives you all the extra biological detail you need to become an expert on your own cycles. Best of all, you can privately share your info with your partner and create shared calendars around your cycles so you know exactly when to have sex and when not to if you’re trying to get pregnant.

Period Tracker Period Calendar iPhone rating: 4.9 stars Android rating: 4.9 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases One of the best-rated ovulation trackers out there, period tracker uses your ovulation data to give you a quick snapshot each day of how likely you are to get pregnant. The app also offers detailed logging tools for your symptoms, moods, and birth control so that you never forget to take a pill.