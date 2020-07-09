Share on Pinterest If you’re concerned about what foods to eat to keep you and your baby healthy while you’re pregnant, that’s totally normal. Don’t worry — it’s easier than you think once you know which foods to prioritize. Good nutrition during pregnancy can help ensure that your baby gets the best start possible. The meal plan is a balanced one that provides lots of: protein

complex carbohydrates

healthy types of fat

vitamins and minerals

fiber and fluids A healthy pregnancy eating pattern contains much of the same balance of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients as healthy eating patterns in general. The difference is that you need higher amounts to compensate for all the work your body is doing and baby’s additional needs. If you already have healthy eating habits, it shouldn’t be too hard to make slight adjustments to ensure a healthy pregnancy. And if you’re starting from scratch on healthy eating? Not to worry — there are lots of healthy and yummy options.

What vitamins do I need during pregnancy? If you choose to take supplements during your pregnancy, make sure you read the labels of every bottle and work with your healthcare providers. It’s important to stay within the daily allowance. Keep in mind that a complete prenatal vitamin should have a balance of the nutrients that you need, and taking additional supplements may give you more than the recommended daily dosing in total. Always discuss any supplements or over-the-counter medications you wish to take with your doctor for individual advice. Choline Choline is a vital nutrient during pregnancy and plays an important role in baby’s brain development. Choline helps to prevent developmental abnormalities of the brain and spine. Some research suggests that the current choline recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for pregnancy (450 mg per day) is inadequate and that a choline intake closer to 930 mg per day is optimal while you’re pregnant. Keep in mind that most prenatal vitamins don’t contain choline, so look for one that does or take a separate choline supplement. Check with your healthcare provider to make sure the amount is right for you. Here are some foods high in choline: beef liver provides 356 mg per 3-ounce serving.

eggs ⁠— just two egg yolks provide nearly 300 mg of choline

mushrooms

soybeans

kidney beans Folic acid Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate found in supplements. It’s an important vitamin that stimulates red blood cell formation and the production of important chemical signals in the nervous system. It’s also important in the process of making DNA. Perhaps more importantly, folic acid, like folate, has been identified as a critical vitamin to prevent neural tube defects in your baby, such as spina bifida. ACOG recommends taking 400 micrograms (mcg) a day before you conceive, and receiving at least 600 mcg a day from all sources, including meals, during pregnancy. Good sources of folic acid include: cooked green leafy vegetables

beef liver, cooked

great northern beans

fortified cereal

avocado

asparagus

citrus fruits and juices Pantothenic acid (B-5) This vitamin (B-5) is involved in many of the body’s regulatory and metabolic activities. The RDA for the average person is 4 to 7 mg. Pantothenic acid is present in: meats, including chicken and beef

potatoes

whole grains

broccoli

egg yolks Riboflavin (B-2) Riboflavin is important for baby’s development and growth. The RDA for pregnant people is 1.4 mg and 1.6 mg for those who are breastfeeding. A prenatal vitamin may be your most consistent source, but B-2 can be found in milk and dairy products, with smaller amounts present in soybeans, grains, and pork. Thiamine (B-1) Thiamine is important for metabolism and development of the brain, nervous system, and heart. When you’re pregnant, you need increased amounts of many vitamins, including B-1. The RDA for pregnant people is about 1.4 mg. Vitamin A Vitamin A is critical for proper cell growth and the development of the eyes, skin, and blood, as well as immunity and resistance to infection. Vitamin B-6 (pyridoxine) Vitamin B-6 is important for your body’s metabolism and for the development of the fetal brain and nervous systems. The RDA for pregnant people is 1.9 mg. Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12 is found mainly in meats and dairy products. So it can be a problem for vegans or strict vegetarians. If you have dietary restrictions, make sure that your vitamin supplement has adequate B-12. Nutritional yeast, fortified with B-12, is a great staple for vegetarians. It has a salty and savory flavor and tastes similar to Parmesan cheese. Here’s why “the nooch” is so popular for its health benefits. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) The body does not stockpile vitamin C, so you need regular sources to fulfill your daily requirement. The RDA for pregnant people is 85 mg. You can reach your goal through daily intake with these foods: citrus fruits (add fresh lemon or lime juice to your water!)

berries

bell peppers

broccoli

lots of other fruits and veggies Vitamin D Humans produce vitamin D in response to sunlight. Vitamin D itself is found naturally only in some fish liver oils. Since exposure to sunlight is variable and this vitamin is so important for pregnant people and growing children, all milk is now fortified with vitamin D per quart as regulated by the U.S. government. Vitamin D supplements are especially important if you don’t drink milk. Your doctor can check vitamin D levels to guide supplementation if you are taking a supplement. And if you are deficient in vitamin D? You’re not alone: About 40 percent of people in the United States are too.

What minerals do I need during pregnancy? Calcium Calcium, vitamin D’s life partner, is important for strong bones and teeth, of course. But it’s also critical for proper development and function of the heart and other muscles, as well as for the blood clotting system. Your baby demands a huge supply of calcium during development. Pregnant people need 1,000 mg of calcium, preferably in two doses of 500 mg, per day. Calcium-rich foods include: milk and dairy products

calcium-fortified orange juice and bread

canned fish with bones

calcium-set tofu

cooked beans

cooked dark leafy greens Prenatal supplements usually contain only 150 to 200 mg of calcium. So, prenatal vitamins alone won’t provide sufficient calcium for you. Iodine Iodine is critical for the development and functioning of the thyroid gland and regulation of metabolism. The RDA for pregnant people is 220 mcg per day. You can get iodine from: fluoridated drinking water

iodized (table) salt

eggs

milk

brewer’s yeast Iron Make sure to eat iron-rich foods daily. Since many people, especially women, don’t get enough iron in their meals, iron is an important part of prenatal supplements. Iron is often poorly absorbed from plant foods, which is why it’s difficult to reach the proper requirement. Talk to your doctor if you are prone to iron-deficiency anemia. They may recommend a supplement. Iron-rich foods include: spinach

lentils

fortified cereals

red meats such as beef and lamb

kidney, lima, and navy beans To improve the absorption of plant (or non-heme) iron, pair iron-rich food with a vitamin-C-rich source. For example, add fresh sliced bell peppers or strawberries to your spinach salad. Magnesium Magnesium is an important element for teeth and bones, regulation of blood-sugar levels, and the proper functioning of body proteins. It’s also important for tissue growth and repair, and may play a role in reducing preterm delivery. The recommended upper limit for magnesium for pregnant people is around 300 mg. A good eating plan usually provides enough magnesium, so it’s not present in most prenatal vitamins. The best food sources of magnesium are: seeds such as sunflower and pumpkin

wheat germ

tofu

almonds

yogurt Chromium Chromium is important for your baby’s development. You should get about 30 mcg per day. Foods that contain significant amounts of chromium include: whole wheat bread

peanut butter

asparagus

spinach

wheat germ Copper Copper stimulates the growth of cells and tissues, hair growth, and general metabolism. It’s a critical component of baby’s major systems: The heart and circulatory system, the skeleton, and the nervous system. One mg of copper is recommended daily. Zinc It’s recommended pregnant people take in 11 mg of zinc, while breastfeeding women need a bit more: 12 mg. You can buy prenatal vitamins that contain zinc. Zinc sources include: red meat

seeds

nuts

beans Potassium Potassium is a mineral that affects cellular function, fluid balance, and blood pressure regulation, as well as proper nerve and muscle function. Research from 2017 revised potassium intake recommendations to 4,000 mg daily for adults and pregnant people (slightly higher for people who are breastfeeding). Prenatal vitamins can provide potassium, but potassium is present at high levels in foods such as: bananas

avocados

cantaloupes

oranges

watermelons

dark leafy greens

meats

milk

grains

legumes

squashes Phosphorus Phosphorus is an important part of the development of the muscular, circulatory, and skeletal systems. The RDA is 700 mg for pregnant and breastfeeding people. Sources include: milk

yogurt

beans

seafood

nuts