Several medications are available for pregnant women with high blood pressure due to preeclampsia. These include:

Methyldopa

Methyldopa has been studied extensively and is recommended by many experts as the first-line oral antihypertensive medication in pregnancy. It’s a centrally acting, alpha-adrenergic agonist. This means that it affects the central nervous system and stops the brain from sending signals for the blood vessels to constrict. The constriction of blood vessels (referred to as vasoconstriction) raises blood pressure.

Methyldopa can be given in pill form or intravenously in severe cases.

Labetalol

Labetalol is another first-line oral antihypertensive medication that blocks blood vessel receptors, which cause vasoconstriction. Labetalol is prescribed in pill form or is given intravenously.

Nifedipine

Nifedipine is a calcium channel blocker. It works by relaxing blood vessels and reducing the heart rate. This drug isn’t used as extensively as methyldopa and labetalol. When used during pregnancy, a long-acting formula like Procardia XL or Adalat CC is preferred. This is because the short-acting formula puts mother and baby at risk for sudden and severe drops in blood pressure, or hypotension.

Your doctor won’t prescribe nifedipine if you’re receiving magnesium sulfate therapy. The combination of these drugs may cause excessively low blood pressure and may have negative effects on your muscle and nerves. When taking this medication, you shouldn’t allow it to dissolve under your tongue. This can cause blood pressure levels to fluctuate unpredictably.

Hydralazine

Hydralazine is another drug that can be given orally or intravenously to control hypertension in pregnancy. This drug may be used as an injection in very severe cases of high blood pressure. It relaxes your blood vessels, which increases the amount of oxygen and blood that goes to your heart. This allows your heart to do less work.