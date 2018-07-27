Share on Pinterest Health and wellness touch each of us differently. This is one person’s story. Groggy and half-asleep, I turn to my nightstand to check my cell phone. It had just made a cricketlike chirping noise — a special ringtone I reserve only for my doula clients. Joanna’s text read: “Water just broke. Having mild contractions.” It’s 2:37 a.m. After advising her to rest, hydrate, pee, and repeat, I go back to sleep — though it’s always hard to drift off when I know a birth is near. What does it mean to have your water break? When a soon-to-be mother’s water breaks, it means her amniotic sac has ruptured. (During pregnancy, the baby’s surrounded and cushioned by this sac, which is filled with amniotic fluids.) Usually, the bag of water breaking is a sign that labor is near or is beginning. A few hours later at 5:48 a.m., Joanna calls to tell me her contractions are intensifying and occurring at regular intervals. I notice she’s having trouble answering my questions and is moaning during contractions — all signs of active labor. I pack my doula bag, filled with everything from essential oils to vomit bags, and head to her apartment. Over the next two hours, Joanna and I perform the labor techniques we’d been practicing for the past month: deep breathing, relaxation, physical positioning, visualization, massage, verbal cues, water pressure from the shower, and more. Around 9:00 a.m., when Joanna mentions she’s feeling rectal pressure and the urge to push, we go to the hospital. After an atypical Uber ride, we’re greeted at the hospital by two nurses who escort us to a labor and delivery room. We welcome baby Nathaniel at 10:17 a.m. — 7 pounds, 4 ounces of pure perfection. Doesn’t every mother deserve to have a safe, positive, and empowered birth? Better outcomes should not be limited to only those who can pay.

My story In February 2018, I completed a 35-hour professional birth doula training at Natural Resources in San Francisco. Since graduating, I’ve been serving as an emotional, physical, and informational resource and companion to low-income women before, during, and after labor. While doulas don’t offer clinical advice, I can educate my clients on medical interventions, the stages and signs of labor, comfort measures, ideal positions for labor and pushing, hospital and home birth environments, and much more. Joanna, for example, doesn’t have a partner — the father is out of the picture. She doesn’t have family in the area, either. I served as one of her primary companions and resources throughout her pregnancy. By encouraging her to attend her prenatal appointments and talking with her about the importance of nutrition and diet during pregnancy, I also helped her have a healthier, low-risk pregnancy. The United States has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world. It’s 24.6 deaths per 100 births , compared with 9.2 in the United Kingdom. I felt an urge to get involved after doing extensive research about the appalling state of maternal care and outcomes in the United States. Doesn’t every mother deserve to have a safe, positive, and empowered birth? Better outcomes shouldn’t be limited to only those who can pay. This is why I serve the low-income population of San Francisco as a volunteer doula — a service I strongly believe is much needed to improve the lives women and children in our country. It’s also why some doulas offer flexibility or a sliding scale when it comes to payment.

The maternal crisis in the United States Share on Pinterest According to data from UNICEF, global maternal mortality rates fell by almost half from 1990 to 2015. But the United States — one of the wealthiest, most advanced nations in the world — is actually trending in the opposite direction compared with the rest of the globe. It’s also the only country to do so. We have the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world. It’s 24.6 deaths per 100,000 births , compared with 9.2 in the United Kingdom. A doula’s presence leads to better birth outcomes and reduced complications for both mother and child — we’re not just a “nice-to-have.” During a long-term investigation, ProPublica and NPR identified more than 450 expectant and new mothers who have died since 2011 from issues that arose during pregnancy and birth. These issues include, but are not limited to: cardiomyopathy

hemorrhage

blood clots

infections

preeclampsia What’s going on here? After all, this isn’t the Middle Ages — shouldn’t something as natural and commonplace as childbirth be totally safe given advances in modern medicine? In this day and age, why are mothers being given a reason to fear for their lives? Experts speculate these fatal complications occur — and are occurring at a higher rate — due to a wide variety of factors that may influence each other: more women giving birth later in life

an increase in cesarean deliveries (C-sections)

a complex, inaccessible healthcare system

a rise in chronic health issues like diabetes and obesity Plenty of research has shed light on the importance of continuous support, what about support from a doula specifically, versus a partner, family member, midwife, or doctor? Many pregnant women — no matter their race, education, or income — are subject to these underlying factors. But maternal mortality rates are significantly higher for low-income women, black women, and those living in rural areas. Black infants in America are now more than twice as likely to die as white infants ( 11.3 per 1,000 black babies, compared with 4.9 per 1,000 white babies). According to public mortality data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal mortality rate in large central metropolitan areas was 18.2 per 100,000 live births in 2015 —but in the most rural areas, it was 29.4. Needless to say, our country is in the midst of a frightening, serious health epidemic and certain individuals are more at risk. But how can doulas — nonclinical professionals with perhaps only 35 hours or so of training, like me — be part of a solution to such an enormous problem?