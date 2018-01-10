Decelerations are temporary drops in the fetal heart rate. There are three basic types of decelerations: early decelerations, late decelerations, and variable decelerations. Early decelerations are generally normal and not concerning. Late and variable decelerations can sometimes be a sign the baby isn’t doing well.

Early decelerations

Early decelerations begin before the peak of the contraction. Early decelerations can happen when the baby’s head is compressed. This often happens during later stages of labor as the baby is descending through the birth canal. They may also occur during early labor if the baby is premature or in a breech position. This causes the uterus to squeeze the head during contractions. Early decelerations are generally not harmful.

Late decelerations

Late decelerations don’t begin until the peak of a contraction or after the uterine contraction is finished. They’re smooth, shallow dips in heart rate that mirror the shape of the contraction that’s causing them. Sometimes there is no cause for concern with late decelerations, as long as the baby’s heart rate also shows accelerations (this is known as variability) and quick recovery to normal heart rate range.

In some cases, late decelerations can be a sign that the baby isn’t getting enough oxygen. Late decelerations that occur along with a fast heart rate (tachycardia) and very little variability can mean that the contractions may be harming the baby by depriving them of oxygen. Your doctor may opt to begin an urgent (or emergent) cesarean section if late decelerations and other factors indicate that the baby is in danger.

Variable decelerations

Variable decelerations are irregular, often jagged dips in the fetal heart rate that look more dramatic than late decelerations. Variable decelerations happen when the baby’s umbilical cord is temporarily compressed. This happens during most labors. The baby depends on steady blood flow through the umbilical cord to receive oxygen and other important nutrients. It can be a sign that the baby’s blood flow is reduced if variable decelerations happen over and over. Such a pattern can be harmful to the baby.

Doctors decide whether variable decelerations are a problem based on what else their heart rate monitors tell them. Another factor is how close the baby is to being born. For example, your doctor may want to perform a cesarean section if there are severe variable decelerations early in the labor. It’s considered normal if they happen before delivery and are accompanied by accelerations as well.