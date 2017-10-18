By week 30 of your pregnancy, you may experience the following symptoms:

fatigue or trouble sleeping

back pain

changes in the size or structure of your feet

mood swings

Back pain

Back pain is a common ailment during pregnancy and typically worsens in the third trimester with your additional weight gain. With about 10 weeks left in your pregnancy, you’ll be happy to know there are a number of things that can help.

First, check in with your doctor to make sure you’re gaining an appropriate amount of weight. Gaining too much weight doesn’t just add more risks to your pregnancy, it can increase your back pain as well. On the other hand, gaining too little can be a problem.

Next, focus on your posture. If you find it difficult to stand or sit up straight with your belly weighing on you, you might want to look into a pregnancy support belt. If you work at a desk, make sure your chair, keyboard, and computer monitor have been set up to create an ergonomic environment.

Elevating your feet can also ease up on any back issues. If you’re still sporting your pre-pregnancy high heels, consider switching to flat shoes that offer support. Supportive footwear can help ease back pain. Don’t worry, though. Your cute footwear will still be waiting for you after your baby arrives.

Remind yourself that it will all be worth it in the end, and if the pain is bothering you, speak with your doctor about possible remedies, or ask your partner for a massage. A massage is also a great way to connect with your partner.

Feet changes

You’re not imagining things if you think your feet are changing. Some women go up a full shoe size during their pregnancy. Research shows that pregnancy can affect both foot size and structure. While swelling from fluid retention is likely to subside post-delivery, pregnancy can permanently alter your foot arch.

If walking around in soft, forgiving supportive slippers from 9 to 5 isn’t possible, this may be the time to invest in a new pair of shoes that will fit comfortably for the remainder of your pregnancy.

Mood swings

If your second trimester gave you a bit of relief from emotional ups and downs, it’s perfectly normal to start experiencing more mood swings in your third trimester. You’ve got a lot on your mind, and that coupled with your increased exhaustion can put your nerves on edge.

If the anxieties of pregnancy or upcoming motherhood are keeping you up most nights or interfering with your daily activities or relationships, you should check in with your doctor. It’s not uncommon for women to experience depression during or following pregnancy. Your doctor can help you manage it.