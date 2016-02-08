Teething is an exciting and important milestone in your baby’s life. It means that soon your child will be able to start eating a variety of new foods. For your baby, however, it’s often not such a pleasant experience.

Since all children go through it at some point, teething is one of the most common sources of concern for new parents. Every baby experiences different symptoms during teething. The most common symptoms are irritability and loss of appetite.

Some parents report more serious symptoms of teething like vomiting, fever, and diarrhea. Whether or not vomiting is actually caused by teething is controversial. However, there’s no research available to support the link between vomiting and teething. Most experts agree that while localized soreness and pain may occur, teething doesn’t cause symptoms elsewhere in the body, like rash, vomiting, and diarrhea.