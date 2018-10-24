Breastfeeding for a year may not be possible for all women. Read on to learn how breastfeeding for shorter amounts of time, or how combining breastfeeding with formula, may still benefit baby.

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggest that mothers across the globe exclusively breastfeed infants for the first six months of life. This means no other food or drink besides breast milk for the first half year of a baby’s life. They also recommend that breastfeeding be continued for at least the first year, with additional foods being added starting at six months.

There are numerous benefits to breastfeeding for babies and mothers, but how long do you need to breastfeed to experience these benefits? And is there a point when breastfeeding can become harmful?

There are numerous benefits to breastfeeding even if you decide to breastfeed for just a few days. Here are some of the highlights according to the age of your child.

First days

Experts recommend that babies are kept close to their mothers and begin breastfeeding as soon as the first hour after birth. The benefits at this time include close skin-to-skin contact for the baby and the stimulation of milk for the mother.

At first, baby receives a thick, yellow substance called colostrum. Colostrum is the first stage of breast milk and contains important nutrients and antibodies for the newborn. In the following days, the breast milk fully comes in to provide early nutrition, and may even help protect the baby from infection.

First month

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) describes breast milk as baby’s first immunization. Breast milk provides protective antibodies through at least the first year of a baby’s life. These antibodies protect against:

infectious diarrhea

ear infections

chest infections

other health issues, like digestive problems

Moms get the benefit of feel-good hormones, oxytocin and prolactin. Together, these hormones may produce feelings of joy or fulfillment.

Women who breastfeed may also bounce back from birth faster as nursing helps the uterus contract back to its normal size more quickly.

3 to 4 months

As babies enter the third month of life, breast milk continues to support the digestive system. It also provides some babies with protection against allergens found in other foods and supplements.

Continued breastfeeding may help mom burn an extra 400 to 500 calories per day, which can help you to maintain a healthy postpartum weight.

Breastfeeding may help with internal health for mom as well. Some research shows that nursing may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disease. More research is needed to fully understand the connection.

6 months

The benefits of breastfeeding continue even with the addition of table foods, which doctors recommend at 6 months of age. Breast milk can continue to provide energy and protein, as well as vitamin A, iron, and other key nutrients. Not only that, but breast milk continues to protect baby against disease and illness for as long as they consume it.

For mom, reaching this milestone may reduce the risk of breast cancer and other cancers, like ovarian, endometrial, and uterine cancers. In fact, according to a report released by the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research in 2017, for every five months of breastfeeding, a woman may reduce risk of breast cancer by 2 percent.

Exclusive breastfeeding may also provide up to 98 percent effective contraception in the first six months if the menstrual period has not yet returned and mom continues nightly feedings. Of course, if another baby is not in the plan, it’s smart to use a backup method, like condoms.

9 months

Feeding recommendations between 6 and 12 months of age include breastfeeding on demand and offering other foods between 3 to 5 times a day. During this time, breast milk should still be offered before meals, with table foods considered supplemental.

With the exception of a possible continued reduction in the risk for breast cancer, sources do not note a continued lowering of the risk of other illnesses to moms who breastfeed longer than six months.

1 year

Another benefit of breastfeeding long-term is cost savings. You’re likely to save a great deal of money on formula, which can average just over $800 on the low end to upwards of $3,000 in the first year.

Babies who are breastfed for a year also may have stronger immune systems and may be less likely to need speech therapy or orthodontic work. Why? The theory is that all that sucking at the breast helps to develop muscles in and around the mouth.

Beyond a year

Feeding recommendations at a year and beyond include breastfeeding on demand and offering other foods five times a day. You may also introduce cow’s milk at this time if you wish to stop offering breast milk, or are looking for a breast milk substitute.