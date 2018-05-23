Share on Pinterest One unbearably hot day, deep in the heart of San Antonio, Texas, my sister and I wandered into a restaurant along the famous Riverwalk, seeking frozen margaritas. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a couple seated further down the bar. Between them sat their 3-year-old child. He was snacking on a pile of tortilla chips, spinning around on the barstool, while his parents enjoyed some adult beverages. Being from the Northeast, I was shocked to see a child allowed to be in a bar. Even more shocking was when his dad propped up his beer bottle, and his son took a few birdlike sips. I couldn’t help but think of that famous line from Reese Witherspoon in “Sweet Home Alabama”: “You have a baby… in a bar.” I was surprised to learn, however, that in Texas, as well as in several other Southern states, having a baby in a bar — and yes, even allowing that baby a few sips of your drink — is perfectly legal. But while it’s legal, is it a good idea? Is a bar an appropriate environment for children? According to Mayra Mendez, PhD, LMFT, a licensed psychotherapist and program coordinator for intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health services at Providence Saint John’s Child and Family Development Center in Santa Monica, California, probably not.

Is a bar ever the right place for children? “Children under the age of 12 benefit from open spaces, freedom to play, move, and explore, and thrive on social engagement, reciprocity, and companionship,” Mendez says. “The environment in a bar is typically dark, loud, stagnant, and lacking playful stimulation that promotes learning and social connections.” If you’re looking for a place to spend time with your child while also responsibly enjoying an alcoholic beverage, choose a more family-friendly venue like a restaurant or outside eating area so your children can run around. As parents, regardless of whether we personally consume alcohol or not, educating our children and encouraging them to have a healthy relationship with alcohol can be fraught with personal baggage. Some families, for example, have a history of addiction, which may lead us to fear addressing drinking with our children. Additionally, various cultural practices involve the consumption of alcohol, while others forbid it. According to Mendez, being open and honest with your children and meeting them at their level of development is vital in being successful. “Families that talk and communicate expectations clearly, logically, rationally, and with consideration to age-appropriate context for the child’s development level have a better chance of addressing drinking and alcohol consumptions in a way that promotes responsible behaviors,” she says.