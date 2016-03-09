What happens if you see your child fall on their head or otherwise get injured? How do you know when you need to take them to the doctor?

The most important thing you can do is watch your child very carefully. Ask yourself the following questions:

Is my child acting normally?

Are they acting more drowsy than normal?

Has their behavior changed?

If your child is awake, active, and doesn’t seem to be acting any different after a mild bump to the head, your child is most likely fine.

It’s always a good idea, of course, to get your child checked out. You may not have to rush to the ER for a small bump on the head without any symptoms.

However, if your child is showing any signs of a concussion, you’ll need to get medical attention right away, especially if they:

are vomiting

have lost consciousness for more than a minute or two

are difficult to wake up

have a seizure

It’s OK to let your child nap if they’re sleepy after bumping their head, but monitor them very carefully after they wake up.

While no test can officially diagnose a concussion, a CT or MRI may occasionally be used to get a picture of the brain if the doctor suspects bleeding.

If you see that your child has unequal or larger than normal pupils (the small black spots in the eyes) after a head injury, this could indicate swelling around the brain and is a medical emergency.