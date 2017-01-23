More research is needed to fully understand how essentials oils can work for pain management. Although there’s generally no harm in adding essential oils to your current pain management plan, and they might allow you to reduce dosages of prescriptions.

Researchers have found evidence to suggest that certain oils may treat the symptoms of certain ailments, such as:

The oils resulting from this centuries-old technique may improve physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. Each type of oil has its own unique scent and benefits. These oils can be used individually or as blends.

Essential oils are highly fragrant substances found within the petals, stems, roots, and other parts of plants. They’re typically removed from the plant though steam distillation.

If medications aren’t easing your pain, you might be interested in finding alternative remedies for relief. Essential oils may be one natural way to relieve pain.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t regulate essential oils. This means that essential oil products can vary in purity, strength, and quality across manufacturers. Be sure to only purchase essential oils from reputable brands.

Essential oils can be inhaled or applied topically when mixed with a carrier oil. Never apply undiluted essential oils directly to the skin. Do not swallow essential oils. Do a skin patch test before applying diluted essential oils to your skin.

The following essential oils may help with pain relief.

Lavender

According to a 2013 study, lavender essential oil may help treat pain in children after a tonsillectomy. Children who inhaled the scent of lavender were able to reduce their daily dose of acetaminophen post-surgery.

Researchers in a 2015 study found that lavender essential oil can be an effective analgesic and anti-inflammatory. When diluted lavender essential oil was applied topically during one test, it provided pain relief comparable to that of the prescription medication tramadol. This suggests that lavender could be used to help treat pain and any associated inflammation.

Another study in 2012 tested lavender essential oil’s ability to reduce pain in people who experience migraines. Results showed that inhaling the scent of lavender was effective in lessening the severity of migraine headache symptoms.

Rose oil

Many women experience abdominal cramping during menstruation. Rose essential oil aromatherapy has been shown to relieve pain associated with periods when paired with conventional treatment.

Research from 2013 suggests that rose oil aromatherapy may also be effective in alleviating pain caused by kidney stones when coupled with conventional therapy.

Bergamot

Bergamot essential oil aromatherapy is being used to treat neuropathic pain, which is often resistant to opioid pain medications. The results of a 2015 study found this therapy to be successful in reducing neuropathic pain.

Essential oil blends

Researchers in a 2012 study found a blend of essential oils to be effective in decreasing menstrual pain in terms of severity and duration. Participants used a cream containing lavender, clary sage, and marjoram to massage their lower bellies daily.

According to another study in 2013, an essential oil blend was successful in reducing discomfort and menstrual bleeding. Participants were massaged with a blend of cinnamon, clove, rose, and lavender in sweet almond oil. They were massaged once daily for seven days before their periods.