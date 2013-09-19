Overview

Opioids, also called opiates, are a class of drug. The class includes drugs derived from the opium poppy, such as morphine and codeine. It also includes synthetic or partially synthetic formulas, such as:

hydrocodone

Percodan

oxycodone

heroin

Many opioids are used to treat pain. Some opioids, such as oxycodone, codeine, and morphine, are prescription pain medications. Using these medications for recreation or in a way not prescribed by a doctor can be considered abuse. Other opioids, like heroin, are illegal.

Opioids are highly addictive. Abuse can lead to addiction. Both abuse and addiction can cause serious health problems and can lead to death.

Opioids can be used in a variety of ways. They can be:

taken orally

inhaled through the nose

injected into a vein

smoked

Prescription forms are sometimes used as suppositories. Effects may depend on the method of consumption. The type of opioid also determines its effect.

Opioids impact the brain, leading to a temporary feeling of intense pleasure. Addiction to opioids can develop very quickly, even with minimal use. The addiction can be physical, in that a habitual user’s body craves the drug.

It can also be mental, in that a user consciously desires the drug’s effects. A person who is addicted to opioids will do whatever it takes to get more of the drug, regardless of the risks or consequences.

Long-term opioid use has serious health consequences, impacting multiple organs. Opioid abuse can impair the brain’s production of natural painkillers and dopamine, the brain’s “feel-good” chemical.