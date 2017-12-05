People who are overweight or obese face a lot of health complications, negative consequences, and concerns. In fact, being overweight or obese increases a person’s risk for many diseases and health conditions. Unfortunately, obesity rates in the United States are rising. With that statistic comes some staggering costs.
1. More than one-third of adults in the United States are obese.
In the United States,
2. Obesity affects 1 in 6 children in the United States.
Around
3. Obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases.
If you are overweight or obese, your risk for dozens of diseases and conditions is higher. These include type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, and many other diseases.
4. Overweight children are more likely to become overweight adults.
Children who are overweight or obese are
5. Your waist size increases your risk for diabetes.
Researchers found that men with waist circumferences in the highest 10 percent of measurements were
6. Obesity causes more deaths than being underweight.
Globally, obesity is one of the
7. Obesity is costly.
Obesity costs Americans
8. Your ethnicity can affect your likelihood of obesity.
Your ethnicity may impact your risk for obesity. Almost half (48.4 percent) of non-Hispanic blacks have obesity. They’re followed by Hispanics with 42.6 percent, non-Hispanic whites with 36.4 percent, and non-Hispanic Asians with 12.6 percent.
9. Obesity is most common in middle age.
Adults between the ages of 40 and 59 are more likely to be obese. In fact, more than
10. Older women are more likely to be obese than older men.
Men are more likely to be overweight than women, but 40.4 percent of American women are obese. Meanwhile, 35 percent of American men are obese.
11. All states have obesity rates over 20 percent.
As of 2017, all 50 states have an obesity rate over
12. The South has the highest obesity rates.
Five states have an obesity rate over
13. Colorado has the lowest obesity rates.
Colorado has the lowest rate of obesity. Just
14. Americans are eating more calories than ever before.
Today, Americans eat 23 percent more calories than we did in 1970. That can really add up. One of the leading causes of overweight and obesity is an imbalance of calories. When you eat more than you burn, your body stores the extra energy as fat. Over time, the pounds can begin to pile on.
15. Obese individuals miss more work.
People who are overweight or obese miss about
The good news is obesity is largely preventable. A healthy diet and regular exercise can go a long way to help you reach and maintain a healthy weight. Otherwise, the realities of carrying around excess weight can start to creep up on you and take their toll.