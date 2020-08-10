Multiple sclerosis (MS) can be an unpredictable disease. Living with MS is different for every person and the symptoms and progression of the disease can vary widely. Thankfully, technology has come a long way with tools that make managing MS — and life in general — a bit easier. These MS apps for Android and iPhone can help with the day-to-day tracking of treatments and medication, organizing tasks and notes, and keeping you looped in on the latest news, advancements, and information.

MS Healthline iPhone rating: 4.6 stars Android rating: 4.4 stars Price: Free In 2020, there’s no reason to go through an MS diagnosis or long-term journey alone. Healthline’s own MS Buddy is centered around creating connections among those with MS and sharing stories. Join a group and participate in live discussions, get matched with new community members every day for a chance to make new friends, and stay up-to-date on the latest MS news and research.

CareZone iPhone rating: 4.6 stars Android rating: 4.6 stars Price: Free CareZone is like having a personal health assistant in your pocket. You can take photos of your meds for an up-to-date list of dosages, schedule reminders to refill or take your medication, and even print out a schedule to share with your healthcare team. There’s a journal feature for tracking symptoms, a calendar for appointment tracking, a space to keep your insurance information, and an easy share feature to send your info to others.

Day One Journal iPhone rating: 4.8 stars Price: Free with in-app purchases In Day One Journal, you can store daily records — with photos or videos — of almost anything. It allows for multiple journals so you can track your symptoms in one, your feelings in another, and your diet in yet another. It offers a secure login and data storage so your records can be backed up. With a daily reminder setting, you’ll always remember to keep track of your MS and maybe even add a daily gratitude as well.