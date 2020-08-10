Multiple sclerosis (MS) can be an unpredictable disease. Living with MS is different for every person and the symptoms and progression of the disease can vary widely. Thankfully, technology has come a long way with tools that make managing MS — and life in general — a bit easier.
These MS apps for Android and iPhone can help with the day-to-day tracking of treatments and medication, organizing tasks and notes, and keeping you looped in on the latest news, advancements, and information.
iPhone rating: 4.6 stars
Android rating: 4.4 stars
Price: Free
In 2020, there’s no reason to go through an MS diagnosis or long-term journey alone. Healthline’s own MS Buddy is centered around creating connections among those with MS and sharing stories. Join a group and participate in live discussions, get matched with new community members every day for a chance to make new friends, and stay up-to-date on the latest MS news and research.
iPhone rating: 4.6 stars
Android rating: 4.6 stars
Price: Free
CareZone is like having a personal health assistant in your pocket. You can take photos of your meds for an up-to-date list of dosages, schedule reminders to refill or take your medication, and even print out a schedule to share with your healthcare team. There’s a journal feature for tracking symptoms, a calendar for appointment tracking, a space to keep your insurance information, and an easy share feature to send your info to others.
iPhone rating: 4.8 stars
Price: Free with in-app purchases
In Day One Journal, you can store daily records — with photos or videos — of almost anything. It allows for multiple journals so you can track your symptoms in one, your feelings in another, and your diet in yet another. It offers a secure login and data storage so your records can be backed up. With a daily reminder setting, you’ll always remember to keep track of your MS and maybe even add a daily gratitude as well.
Android rating: 4.8 stars
Price: Free with in-app purchases
The CogniFit app contains a large selection of brain exercises that can help you reduce your experiences with “brain fog” by maintaining, improving, and even training your brain to learn new techniques for logic, memory, and reasoning. You can also take assessments to check your cognitive function and access games for kids so you can share the app with your family.
