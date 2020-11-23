The ketogenic diet is high in fat, moderate in protein, and low in carbs. People on the diet typically get 85–90% of their calories from fat, 6–8% from protein, and 2–4% from carbs. It induces a state of ketosis, in which the body relies on fat instead of glucose as its primary fuel source. The diet emerged in the 1920s as a treatment for children with epilepsy. According to one study, dietary treatments for epilepsy can be traced back as far as 460 B.C. The ketogenic diet was popular for almost two decades before the development of antiepileptic drugs. Scientists have revisited the diet during the last couple of decades — and not just for treating epilepsy in children. Recent research suggests that following a ketogenic regimen could benefit people with other types of neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis (MS).

Burning fat versus burning carbs A ketogenic diet causes your body to rely on fat for energy rather than carbs. Glucose is the body’s preferred fuel, but a change in metabolism occurs when you restrict your carb intake. Your liver starts producing molecules called ketone bodies, which appear to protect the cells of the nervous system — the site of damage in MS. Scientists don’t fully understand why ketones provide this protection. However, it’s thought that following a ketogenic diet may help treat MS through various mechanisms, including reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Achieving ketosis A typical ketogenic diet mostly comprises proteins and healthy fats, with minimal carbs. It should consist of whole, unprocessed foods, and carbs should ideally come from produce, nuts, or dairy. It’s important to talk with your healthcare provider before you start a new diet or exercise program. You may be referred to a dietitian to help monitor your progress, depending on your medical history.

What the research says Researchers don’t fully comprehend what brings about the ketogenic diet’s neuroprotective qualities. One theory is that ketones produced by the liver provide more fuel to brain cells. This added energy may strengthen neurons against damage from oxidation or inflammation. The ketogenic diet may also help improve the function of mitochondria, according to a literature review about progressive MS. Mitochondria are often referred to as the powerhouses of cells. The ketogenic diet may lead to improved MS symptoms as well. Participants in one small study experienced decreased levels of fatigue and depression after 3–6 months on the modified Atkins diet, which is a less restrictive version of the ketogenic diet. A long-term clinical trial on diet and MS began in 2017, and the results of it should enhance our understanding of the effects of a ketogenic diet on MS progression. All participants have relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and were asked to adopt either a ketogenic, fasting, or standard diet.

Foods to avoid To limit your carb intake, you have to be aware of what foods contain carbs. Most people must limit their carb intake to less than 50 grams per day to reach and maintain ketosis. There are two main types of carbs: simple and complex. Simple carbs are found in: all forms of sugar

candy

milk, which contains lactose

fruit and vegetable juices

jellies and jams

desserts Complex carbs are found in: beans

bread and pasta

starchy vegetables like potatoes

cereal and grains

whole fruits Complex carbs typically contain more fiber and nutrients, making them the ideal choice for steady energy and overall health.