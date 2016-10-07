Share on Pinterest Share on Pinterest The NCPIE Coalition , working to promote safe medicine use, offers resources for older adults and caregivers Many health problems are associated with aging. It’s not uncommon for an older adult to have several chronic or long-term health problems. For example, they may have arthritis, diabetes, and hypertension (high blood pressure). Older adults may also occasionally have acute or short-term illnesses such as a cold, flu, or urinary tract infection. Chronic health problems are often treated with one or more medications. For example, someone may take one medication for arthritis, two for diabetes, and one for hypertension. If they get sick, they may take over-the-counter (OTC) medications to lower a fever, decrease pain, or help a stuffy nose. Although all of these medications may help, they may also cause problems when taken together. And as the body ages, it may also react differently to medication. Some harmful effects can become more likely. Doctors who care for older adults have to prescribe medication very carefully.

Too many medications Taking more medication than clinically indicated — often established as the use of five or more medications by the same person at the same time — is called polypharmacy. It’s a growing problem in the United States. It can be challenging for older adults, their caregivers, and their doctors. It may be hard for you or your caregiver to manage many medications. It’s difficult for doctors to monitor the effects of the medications, as well. One study found that, on average, people between 65 and 69 years of age take about 14 prescriptions each year. People between 80 and 84 years of age take about 18 prescriptions per year. The more medications you take, the more likely problems are to occur. You may make mistakes when trying to manage many different drugs. Your doctors may not know what your other doctors are prescribing. More than one of your doctors may prescribe the same or similar medications. This can lead to serious problems such as overdosing (taking too much of a drug). Your different doctors may also prescribe medications that shouldn’t be taken together. This can cause drug interactions, side effects, and other problems. Often, at least one prescription drug that an older adult takes is unnecessary. According to a population-based study, almost half of older adults were taking one or more drugs that were not needed. Unnecessary medication adds to the risk of drug interactions and side effects.

OTC medications and dietary supplements Polypharmacy, or using several medications, also includes OTC medications and dietary supplements. You may not think OTC medications are as serious as prescription drugs. Still, some OTC medications or dietary supplements may interact with each other or prescription drugs. They can also cause side effects. And, again, because older adults’ bodies may react to drugs in different ways, they have an increased chance of having problems with OTC medications.