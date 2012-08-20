It may also develop in the first 2 years of their life. It has no cure. However, early diagnosis and treatment can improve your child’s outlook.

Microcephaly is a condition in which your baby’s head is smaller than those of other children of the same age and sex. This condition may be present when your baby is born.

If your baby’s brain isn’t growing properly, they may have a condition known as microcephaly.

Another measure of infant growth is head circumference, or the size of your baby’s head. It’s important because it can indicate how well their brain is growing.

Your doctor can measure your baby’s growth in several ways. For example, your doctor will check your baby’s height or length and their weight to learn if they’re growing normally.

Most of the time, abnormal brain development causes this condition.

Abnormal brain development can occur while your child is still in the womb or during infancy. Often, the cause of abnormal brain development is unknown. Some genetic conditions can cause microcephaly.

Genetic conditions

Genetic conditions that can cause microcephaly include:

Cornelia de Lange syndrome

Cornelia de Lange syndrome slows your child’s growth inside and outside of the womb. Common characteristics of this syndrome include:

intellectual problems

arm and hand abnormalities

distinct facial features

For example, children with this condition often have:

eyebrows that grow together in the middle

low-set ears

a small nose and teeth

Down syndrome

Down syndrome is also known as trisomy 21. Children with trisomy 21 typically have:

cognitive delays

mild to moderate intellectual disability

weak muscles

distinctive facial features, such as almond-shaped eyes, a round face, and small features

Cri-du-chat syndrome

Babies with cri-du-chat syndrome, or cat’s cry syndrome, have a distinct, high-pitched cry, like that of a cat. Common characteristics of this rare syndrome include:

intellectual disability

low birth weight

weak muscles

certain facial features, such as wide-set eyes, a small jaw, and low-set ears

Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome

Babies with Rubenstein-Taybi syndrome are shorter than normal. They also have:

large thumbs and toes

distinctive facial features

intellectual disabilities

People with the severe form of this condition often don’t survive past childhood.

Seckel syndrome

Seckel syndrome is a rare condition that causes growth delays in and out of the womb. Common characteristics include:

intellectual disability

certain facial features, including a narrow face, beak-like nose, and sloping jaw.

Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome

Babies with Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome have:

intellectual disabilities

behavioral disabilities that mirror autism

Early signs of this disorder include:

feeding difficulties

slow growth

combined second and third toes

Trisomy 18

Trisomy 18 is also known as Edward’s syndrome. It can cause:

slow growth in the womb

low birth weight

organ defects

an irregularly shaped head

Babies with Trisomy 18 usually don’t survive past the 1st month of life.

Exposure to viruses, drugs, or toxins

Microcephaly can also occur when your child is exposed to certain viruses, drugs, or toxins in the womb. For example, using alcohol or drugs while pregnant can cause microcephaly in children.

The following are other potential causes of microcephaly:

Zika virus

Infected mosquitos transmit Zika virus to humans. The infection usually isn’t very serious. However, if you develop the Zika virus disease while you’re pregnant, you can transmit it to your baby.

Zika virus may cause microcephaly and several other serious birth defects. These include:

vision and hearing defects

impaired growth

Methylmercury poisoning

Some people use methylmercury to preserve the seed grain that they feed animals. It can also form in water, leading to contaminated fish.

Poisoning occurs when you eat contaminated seafood or meat from an animal that’s been fed seed grain that contains methylmercury. If your baby is exposed to this poison, they may develop brain and spinal cord damage.

Congenital rubella

If you contract the virus that causes German measles, or rubella, within the first 3 months of pregnancy, your baby may develop severe problems.

These problems can include:

hearing loss

intellectual disability

seizures

However, this condition isn’t very common due to the use of the rubella vaccine.

Congenital toxoplasmosis

If you’re infected with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii while you’re pregnant, it can harm your developing baby.

Your baby may be born prematurely with many physical problems, including:

seizures

hearing and vision loss

This parasite is found in some cat feces and uncooked meat.

Congenital cytomegalovirus

If you contract the cytomegalovirus while you’re pregnant, you can transmit it to your fetus through your placenta. Other young children are common carriers of this virus.

In infants, it can cause:

jaundice

rashes

seizures

If you’re pregnant, you should take precautions, including:

washing your hands frequently

not sharing utensils with children under 6 years old

Uncontrolled phenylketonuria (PKU) in the mother

If you’re pregnant and have phenylketonuria (PKU), it’s important to follow a low-phenylalanine diet. You can find this substance in:

milk

eggs

aspartame sweeteners

If you consume too much of phenylalanine, it can harm your developing baby.

Delivery complications

Microcephaly may also be caused by certain complications during delivery.