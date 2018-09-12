Share on Pinterest Death by suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The foundation estimates approximately 45,000 Americans die by suicide each year — that’s an average of 123 suicides per day. These numbers, however, are thought to be much higher. Despite the high rate of death by suicide among Americans, roughly 40 percent of people with a mental health condition don’t receive medical attention, estimates a 2014 review. Researchers found that stigma is one of the leading reasons why people don’t seek help. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, know you’re not alone and help is out there. Below is a resource guide that includes hotlines, online forums, and other methods of support.

Crisis hotlines When people are having thoughts of harming themselves, suicide prevention hotlines can make all the difference. Crisis hotlines help millions of people every year and offer the option to speak with trained volunteers and counselors, either via phone or text message. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of more than 150 local crisis centers. It offers free and confidential emotional support around the clock to those experiencing a suicidal crisis. Contact information: 800-273-8255 (24/7)

Online chat: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/ (24/7)

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ Crisis Text Line The Crisis Text Line is a free text messaging resource offering 24/7 support to anyone in crisis. Since August 2013, more than 79 million text messages have been exchanged. Contact information: Text HOME to 741741 (24/7)

https://www.crisistextline.org/ The Trevor Project The Trevor Project offers crisis intervention and suicide prevention to LGBTQ youth through its hotline, chat feature, text feature, and online support center. Contact information: 866-488-7386 (24/7)

Text START to 678678. (Mon-Fri 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST)

TrevorCHAT (instant messaging, available seven

days a week 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST)

days a week 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/12 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST) https://www.thetrevorproject.org/ The Veterans Crisis Line The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource staffed by qualified responders from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Anyone can call, chat, or text — even those not registered or enrolled with the VA. Contact information: 800-273-8255 and press 1 (24/7)

Text 838255 (24/7)

Online chat: www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat (24/7)

Support for those who are deaf or hard of

hearing: 800-799-4889

hearing: 800-799-4889 www.veteranscrisisline.net SAMHSA’s National Helpline (Substance Abuse) The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) national helpline offers confidential treatment referrals in both English and Spanish to people struggling with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, or both. In the first quarter of 2018, the helpline received more than 68,000 calls every month. Contact information: 800-662-HELP (4357) (24/7)

TTY: 800-487-4889 (24/7)

www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

Online forums and support People who call suicide hotlines may hang up as soon as their call is answered. Online networks and support groups offer millions of people in crisis an alternative to asking for help out loud. IMAlive IMAlive is a virtual crisis center. It offers volunteers who are trained in crisis intervention. These individuals are ready to instant message with anyone who needs immediate support. BetterHelp This resource connects people with licensed, professional therapists online for a low, flat fee. Therapy is available whenever you need it. 7 Cups of Tea 7 Cups is an online resource that offers free, anonymous, and confidential text chat with trained listeners and online therapists and counselors. With over 28 million conversations to date, it’s the world’s largest emotional support system. ADAA Online Support Group With more than 18,000 subscribers worldwide, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America’s online support group is a safe, supportive place to share information and experiences. Befrienders Befrienders is a global network of 349 emotional support centers around the world. It offers an open space for anyone in distress to be heard. Support is available via telephone, text message, in person, online, and through outreach and local partnerships. Worldwide Suicide Prevention Chats A source of emergency numbers, online chats, suicide hotlines, and therapy options, Suicide Stop gives people a variety of support methods. Self-Injury Outreach and Support Self-Injury Outreach and Support is an international outreach organization offering a variety of resources for those who self-injure, including guides, stories, and methods for day-to-day coping.