Share on Pinterest Srdjan Radevic/EyeEm/Getty Images We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Overview If you get hot flashes and night sweats, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that up to 75 percent of women in the perimenopause or menopause stages of life in the United States report experiencing them. Menopausal hot flashes are sudden feelings of intense body heat that can occur during the day or night. Night sweats are periods of heavy sweating, or hyperhidrosis, associated with hot flashes that occur at night. They can often wake women up from sleep. While they’re naturally occurring, menopausal hot flashes and night sweats can be uncomfortable, even causing sleep disruption and discomfort. They’re your body’s reactions to the hormonal changes associated with perimenopause and menopause. While it’s not guaranteed that following a specific lifestyle will prevent these symptoms, there are some easy things you can try.

Avoid triggers Stay away from these triggers, which are known in some people to elicit hot flashes and night sweats: smoking and inhaling secondhand smoke

wearing tight, restrictive clothing

using heavy blankets or sheets on your bed

drinking alcohol and caffeine

eating spicy foods

being in warm rooms

experiencing excess stress

Helpful habits to establish There are other everyday habits that can help prevent hot flashes and night sweats. These include: establishing a calming routine before bedtime to reduce stress

exercising during the day to decrease stress and help you get restful sleep at night

wearing loose, light clothing while sleeping to stay cool

dressing in layers so you can remove them and add them according to your body temperature

using a bedside fan

bedside fan turning the thermostat down before you go to bed

turning your pillow often

pillow often maintaining a healthy weight

Find relief when you’re trying to sleep If hot flashes and night sweats strike when you’re trying to sleep, knowing how to find relief quickly can spare you a night of discomfort. Some things to try include: turning down the temperature in your bedroom

turning on a fan

removing sheets and blankets

removing layers of clothing or changing into cool clothes

using cooling sprays, cooling gels, or pillows

cooling sprays, cooling gels, or pillows sipping cool water

slowing and deepening your breathing to help your body relax