Overview Menopause occurs when a woman hasn’t menstruated in 12 consecutive months and can no longer become pregnant naturally. It usually begins between the ages of 45 and 55, but can develop before or after this age range. Menopause can cause uncomfortable symptoms, such as hot flashes and weight gain. For most women, medical treatment isn’t needed for menopause. Read on to learn what you need to know about menopause.

When does menopause begin and how long does it last? Most women first begin developing menopause symptoms about four years before their last period. Symptoms often continue until about four years after a woman’s last period. A small number of women experience menopause symptoms for up to a decade before menopause actually occurs, and 1 in 10 women experience menopausal symptoms for 12 years following their last period. The median age for menopause is 51, though it may occur on average up to two years earlier for African-American and Latina women. More studies are needed to understand the onset of menopause for non-Caucasian women. There are many factors that help determine when you’ll begin menopause, including genetics and ovary health. Perimenopause occurs before menopause. Perimenopause is a time when your hormones begin to change in preparation for menopause. It can last anywhere from a few months to several years. Many women begin perimenopause some point after their mid-40s. Other women skip perimenopause and enter menopause suddenly. About 1 percent of women begin menopause before the age of 40, which is called premature menopause or primary ovarian insufficiency. About 5 percent of women undergo menopause between the ages of 40 and 45. This is referred to as early menopause. Perimenopause vs. menopause vs. postmenopause During perimenopause, menstrual periods become irregular. Your periods may be late, or you may completely skip one or more periods. Menstrual flow may also become heavier or lighter. Menopause is defined as a lack of menstruation for one full year. Postmenopause refers to the years after menopause has occurred.

Why does menopause occur? Menopause is a natural process that occurs as the ovaries age and produce less reproductive hormones. The body begins to undergo several changes in response to lower levels of: estrogen

progesterone

testosterone

follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)

luteinizing hormone (LH) One of the most notable changes is the loss of active ovarian follicles. Ovarian follicles are the structures that produce and release eggs from the ovary wall, allowing menstruation and fertility. Most women first notice the frequency of their period becoming less consistent, as the flow becomes heavier and longer. This usually occurs at some point in the mid-to-late 40s. By the age of 52, most U.S. women have undergone menopause. In some cases, menopause is induced, or caused by injury or surgical removal of the ovaries and related pelvic structures. Common causes of induced menopause include: bilateral oophorectomy, or surgical removal of the ovaries

ovarian ablation, or the shutdown of ovary function, which may be done by hormone therapy, surgery, or radiotherapy techniques in women with estrogen receptor-positive tumors

pelvic radiation

pelvic injuries that severely damage or destroy the ovaries

Treatments You may need treatment if your symptoms are severe or affecting your quality of life. Hormone therapy may be an effective treatment in women under the age of 60, or within 10 years of menopause onset, for the reduction or management of: hot flashes

night sweats

flushing

vaginal atrophy

osteoporosis Other medications may be used to treat more specific menopause symptoms, like hair loss and vaginal dryness. Additional medications sometimes used for menopause symptoms include: topical minoxidil 5 percent , used once daily for hair thinning and loss

, used once daily for hair thinning and loss antidandruff shampoos , commonly ketoconazole 2 percent and zinc pyrithione 1 percent, used for hair loss

, commonly ketoconazole 2 percent and zinc pyrithione 1 percent, used for hair loss eflornithine hydrochloride topical cream for unwanted hair growth

for unwanted hair growth selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) , commonly paroxetine 7.5 milligrams for hot flashes, anxiety, and depression

, commonly paroxetine 7.5 milligrams for hot flashes, anxiety, and depression nonhormonal vaginal moisturizers and lubricants

and lubricants low-dose estrogen-based vaginal lubricants in the form of a cream, ring, or tablet

in the form of a cream, ring, or tablet ospemifene for vaginal dryness and painful intercourse

for vaginal dryness and painful intercourse prophylactic antibiotics for recurrent UTIs

for recurrent UTIs sleep medications for insomnia

for insomnia denosumab, teriparatide, raloxifene, or calcitonin for postmenstrual osteoporosis