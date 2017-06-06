Share on Pinterest We’ve carefully selected these blogs because they are actively working to educate, inspire, and empower their readers with frequent updates and high-quality information. If you would like to tell us about a blog, nominate them by emailing us at bestblogs@healthline.com! Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women in the United States, according to the American Lung Association. Though 90 percent of cases of lung cancer are attributed to smoking, you don’t have to smoke tobacco to develop this potentially deadly disease. Living through the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer has both physical and emotional effects. During those difficult days, there are many places to turn for support. We’ve found some of the best lung cancer blogs online in an effort to make finding information and support easier.

GRACE Lung Cancer The Global Resource for Advancing Cancer Education (GRACE) works to improve medical care for all cancer patients, and their blog is especially useful for people with lung cancer and the people who love them. Recently, the organization has been sharing highlights of speakers scheduled for their Targeted Therapies Patient Forum in September 2017, each offering a glimpse into the lives of people facing lung cancer head-on. Visit the blog. Tweet them @cancerGRACE

Emily Bennett Taylor Emily Bennett Taylor, better known on her blog as EmBen, is a stage 4 lung cancer survivor. She’s a former volleyball player and current mom of young twins. Recently, she was featured in Cancer Today magazine with her children. The photos of this story, posted to the blog, are reason enough to visit, as if her tenacity and dedication to advocacy aren’t enough. Visit the blog. Tweet her @EmBenTay

Free to Breathe Free to Breathe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for lung cancer research. Their blog is frequently updated and includes details on how you can help their cause. Perhaps the most compelling posts are the “survivor spotlights,” where the blog highlights lung cancer survivors and their stories. Visit the blog. Tweet them @freetobreathe

Gray Connections Janet Freeman-Daily is a self-described science geek. She’s also a well-recognized lung cancer survivor and activist, often invited to speak at large cancer awareness events. Freeman-Daily was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011 at the age of 55. She says she’s never smoked anything but salmon, but cancer didn’t seem to care. She’s currently living with “no evidence of disease,” but that hasn’t stopped her from being involved. On the contrary, she’s busy as ever blogging and speaking to raise awareness for cancer research. Visit the blog. Tweet her @JFreemanDaily

Aquarius vs. Cancer Kim Wieneke was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011 at the age of 34. As with many of the writers on our list, she uses her blog as a platform to share her struggles, lessons, and wins in the face of this disease. She says she’s getting better at living with a terminal illness, and we love that she’s found the silver linings of life despite the heartbreaking prognosis. Visit the blog. Tweet her @aquariusvscancr

Cancer…An Unexpected Journey Luna O. has brain cancer. Her journey with cancer, however, began in the lungs. Now, she’s facing new challenges and difficulties with the next big obstacle. Despite this, she stays positive, blogging about her new treatments and a recent vacation to Israel. We love her photos, her attitude, and her candor. Visit the blog.

Keeping My Faith: Living with Stage IV Lung Cancer In 2012, Samantha Mixon was diagnosed with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. Since then, she’s been surviving, and, at times, thriving. She credits her tenacity to her Christian faith, and her blog is an inspiration for people of all faiths. We love that she floods her posts with photographs, and that she finds opportunities for self-improvement in all obstacles. Visit the blog. Tweet her @mixon_samantha

Lung Cancer Alliance Lung Cancer Alliance is a nonprofit organization, founded in 1995 and based in Washington, D.C. The organization has a mission to save lives, and they use their blog to not only share scientific advances in the world of cancer research, but also to share stories of hope and inspiration. Visit the blog. Tweet them @lcaorg

LUNGevity The LUNGevity Foundation is working to raise money and awareness for lung cancer research. What we love about their blog is their attention to caregivers. Lung cancer survivors aren’t the only ones who need support — the people who love and care for them do too. Visit the blog. Tweet them @LUNGevity

From Lizzie’s Lungs In 2015, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dessureault was diagnosed with advanced stage non-small cell adenocarcinoma lung cancer. She was just 26 at the time and expecting her first child. Doctors told her she wouldn’t live a year, but she would end up fighting the disease for more than two years, giving birth to a healthy son. Lizzie sadly passed away in early 2017, but her blog remains a powerful chronicle of her life, her family, and her inspiring fight against the challenges that life gave her. Visit the blog.

Cancer Research Evangelist Dave Bjork is a patient advocate and a lung cancer survivor. He works to connect the people and organizations forging the path to a cancer cure. As such, much of his blog deals with networking within the cancer research community and the direction of cancer research. He’s sharing valuable information with an eager-to-learn crowd. Visit the blog. Tweet him @bjork5

A Lil Lytnin’ Strikes Lung Cancer Tori Tomalia lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with her husband and three children. She also lives with cancer. She was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 lung cancer at age 37 in 2013. She’s never smoked and is part of a growing community of never-smokers diagnosed with lung cancer. She fights, through her writing, to bring awareness to the disease, but to also dispel stigma attached to it. Visit the blog.

Blog for a Cure When you’re facing a cancer diagnosis, connecting with others who are in the same shoes can offer perspective and inspiration. Blog for a Cure was founded in 2006 to connect cancer survivors. Now, it’s a vibrant community of people reaching out in times of hardship and times of joy. It’s truly a great resource for engaging with others in a similar boat. Visit the blog. Tweet them @BlogForaCure

Young Lungs Jeff was diagnosed with lung cancer at age 42. That was in 2013. He’s still fighting the disease, and his wife Kathy is blogging about it at Young Lungs. She chronicles the couple’s life, both with and without cancer. It’s a touching and sometimes raw account of life with lung cancer, and a clear sign that spouses and families face a very difficult road as well. Visit the blog.

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is a global nonprofit engaged in advocating for greater understanding of and better treatments for lung cancer. The organization hosts a robust website, where the blog frequently covers advancements in the world of lung cancer research. Visit the blog. Tweet them @iaslc