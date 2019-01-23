Overview Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in American men and women. It’s also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for both American men and women. One in every four cancer-related deaths is from lung cancer. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. Men who smoke are 23 times more likely to develop lung cancer. Women who smoke are 13 times more likely, both when compared with nonsmokers. About 14 percent of new cancer cases in the United States are lung cancer cases. That equals about 234,030 new cases of lung cancer each year.

Types of lung cancer There are two main types of lung cancer: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) This is the most common type of lung cancer. Roughly 85 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer each year have NSCLC. Doctors further divide NSCLC into stages. Stages refer to the location and scale of the cancer, and affect the way your cancer is treated. Stage 1 Cancer is only located in the lungs. Stage 2 Cancer is located in the lungs and nearby lymph nodes. Stage 3 Cancer is located in the lungs and lymph nodes in the middle of the chest. Stage 3A Cancer is found in lymph nodes, but only on the same side of the chest where cancer first started growing. Stage 3B Cancer has spread to lymph nodes on the opposite side of the chest or to lymph nodes above the collarbone. Stage 4 Cancer has spread to both lungs or to another part of the body. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) Less common than NSCLC, SCLC is only diagnosed in 10 to 15 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer. This type of lung cancer is more aggressive than NSCLC and can spread quickly. SCLC is also sometimes called oat cell cancer. Doctors assign stages to SCLC using two different methods. The first is the TNM staging system. TNM stands for tumor, lymph nodes, and metastasis. Your doctor will assign a number to each category to help determine the stage of your SCLC. More commonly small cell lung cancer is also divided into limited or extensive stage. Limited stage is when the cancer is confined to one lung and may have spread to nearby lymph nodes. But it has not traveled to the opposite lung or distant organs. Extensive stage is when cancer is found in both lungs and may be found in lymph nodes on either side of the body. It may have also spread to distant organs including bone marrow. Because the system for staging lung cancer is complex, you should ask your doctor to explain your stage and what it means for you. Early detection is the best way to improve your outlook.

Lung cancer and gender Men are more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer than women, by a small margin. About 121,680 men are diagnosed in the United States every year. For women, the number is about 112,350 a year. This trend holds up for lung cancer-related deaths, too. About 154,050 people in the United States will die from lung cancer each year. Of that number, 83,550 are men, and 70,500 are women. To put that into perspective, the chance a man will develop lung cancer in his lifetime is 1 in 15. For women, that chance is 1 in 17.

Lung cancer and age More people die from lung cancer every year than from breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. The average age of a lung cancer diagnosis is 70, with the majority of diagnoses in adults over the age of 65. A very small number of lung cancer diagnoses are made in adults under age 45.

Lung cancer and race Black men are 20 percent more likely to develop lung cancer than white men. The rate of diagnosis among black women is about 10 percent lower than in white women. The total number of men diagnosed with lung cancer is still higher than the number of black women and white women diagnosed with the disease.

Survival rates Lung cancer is a very serious type of cancer. It’s often fatal for people who are diagnosed with it. But that is slowly changing. People who are diagnosed with early stage lung cancer are surviving in growing numbers. More than 430,000 people who were diagnosed with lung cancer at some point are still alive today. Each type and stage of lung cancer has a different survival rate. A survival rate is a measure of how many people are alive by a certain time after they were diagnosed. For example, a five-year lung cancer survival rate tells you how many people are living five years after they were diagnosed with lung cancer. Remember that survival rates are only estimates, and everyone’s body responds to the disease and its treatment differently. If you have been diagnosed with lung cancer, many factors will affect your outlook, including your stage, treatment plan, and overall health. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) The five-year survival rate for NSCLC differs depending on the stage of the disease. Stage Five-year survival rate 1A 92 percent 1B 68 percent 2A 60 percent 2B 53 percent 3A 36 percent 3B 26 percent 4, or metastatic 10 percent, or <1% *All data courtesy of American Cancer Society Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) As with NSCLC, the five-year survival rate for people with SCLC varies depending on the stage of the SCLC. Stage Survival rate 1 31 percent 2 19 percent 3 8 percent 4, or metastatic 2 percent *All data courtesy of American Cancer Society