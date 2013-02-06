Overview In the last 100 years, life expectancy for men has increased by 65 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 1900, men lived until about age 46 . By 2014, that age jumped to 76 . There’s no question that men are redefining what it means to be 50, 60, and 70 years old or older. Regular exercise, a healthy diet, and adequate rest all help maintain energy and vitality in men over 50. But men are also turning to one of the most advanced aging solutions available. Over the last decade, testosterone use among middle-aged and senior men has become popular.

What is testosterone? Testosterone is the hormone responsible for the development of male external genitalia and secondary sexual characteristics. It’s produced by the testicles. Testosterone is important for maintaining: muscle bulk

bone density

red blood cells

sexual and reproductive function Testosterone also contributes to vitality and well-being. As men age, their bodies gradually produce less testosterone. This natural decline starts around age 30 and continues throughout the rest of a man’s life.

Male hypogonadism Some men have a testosterone deficiency called male hypogonadism. This is a condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough testosterone. It may be caused by problems in the: testicles

hypothalamus

pituitary gland Men at risk for this condition include those who have had an injury to the testicles or have HIV/AIDS. If you’ve gone through chemotherapy or radiation therapy, or had undescended testicles as an infant you are also considered at risk for hypogonadism. Symptoms of male hypogonadism in adulthood include: erectile dysfunction

decrease in muscle mass

infertility

loss of bone mass (osteoporosis)

decrease in beard and body hair growth

development of breast tissue

fatigue

difficulty concentrating

decreased sex drive

Treatments for male hypogonadism Doctors can determine if you have male hypogonadism through physical exams and blood tests. If your doctor detects low testosterone they may perform additional tests to determine the cause. Treatment typically includes testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in the form of: injections

patches

gels TRT reportedly helps to: boost energy levels

increase muscle mass

restore sexual function However, scientists caution there isn’t enough information to determine the safety of regular testosterone supplementation.

TRT for healthy men? Many men experience changes as they age similar to the symptoms of hypogonadism. But their symptoms may not be related to any disease or injury. Some are considered a normal part of aging, such as: changes in sleep patterns and sexual function

increased body fat

reduced muscle

decreased motivation or self-confidence The Mayo Clinic reports that TRT can help men with hypogonadism. The results are not as clear with men who have normal levels of testosterone or older men with decreasing testosterone levels. More rigorous studies are needed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Risks of testosterone therapy Studies are mixed on whether TRT is beneficial for normal men as they age. Some research has brought up serious risks with the therapy, particularly when taken long term. This has led doctors to be cautious about recommending it. A large, 2010 meta-analysis of 51 studies looked at the safety of TRT. The report concluded that safety analysis of TRT is of low quality and fails to inform the public about potential long-term effects. The Mayo Clinic cautions that TRT also may: contribute to sleep apnea

cause acne or other skin reactions

limit sperm production

cause testicle shrinkage

enlarge the breasts

increase the risk of heart disease There are also risks involved in having low testosterone levels, such as: stroke

heart attack

hip fracture Previously, there were concerns that TRT raised the risk of developing prostate cancer. Most current data, including two reports in 2015, no longer supports a link between testosterone replacement and the development of 1) prostate cancer, 2) more aggressive prostate cancer, or 3) prostate cancer that returns after treatment. If you have male hypogonadism or low testosterone, talk with your doctor about whether TRT may be a good option for you. Discuss the risks and benefits of TRT.

Alternative treatments If you don’t have hypogonadism, but you’re interested in feeling more energetic and youthful. The following alternative methods may help increase your testosterone level without the use of hormone therapy. Maintain a healthy weight. Overweight men are more likely to have low testosterone levels. Losing weight can bring testosterone back up.

Overweight men are more likely to have low testosterone levels. Losing weight can bring testosterone back up. Exercise regularly. Sedentary men tend to have reduced levels of testosterone, as the body doesn’t need as much. Weightlifting can stimulate testosterone production. The key is regularly moving your body and using your muscles.

Sedentary men tend to have reduced levels of testosterone, as the body doesn’t need as much. Weightlifting can stimulate testosterone production. The key is regularly moving your body and using your muscles. Sleep 7 to 8 hours every night. Lack of sleep affects the hormones in your body. Try vitamin D supplements. A 2011 study of 165 men suggested that supplementing with about 3,300 IUs of vitamin D per day increased testosterone levels.

A of 165 men suggested that supplementing with about 3,300 IUs of vitamin D per day increased testosterone levels. Enjoy your morning coffee. There is some 2008 evidence that caffeine may increase testosterone levels. Get more zinc. Zinc deficiency in men has been associated with hypogonadism.

Zinc deficiency in men has been associated with hypogonadism. Eat more nuts and beans. They’re rich in D-aspartic acid, which promotes the production of testosterone, according to one 2009 study .